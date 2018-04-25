Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S: Why It Should Come To India Before OnePlus 6?

The Mi Mix 2S builds on Xiaomi’s signature Mi Mix line-up design with a complete bezel-less look. This time, the company has gone for a vertical dual camera setup at the back as an upgrade over the phone’s predecessor, the Mi Mix 2. The new Mi Mix 2S is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and ‘most powerful’ chipset till date, Snapdragon 845, clocked up to 2.8 GHz with 8x Qualcomm Kryo 385 cores. The phone runs the latest MIUI 9 on top of Android Oreo and comes in three storage options with LPDDR4x RAM– 6GB/ 64GB, 6GB/ 128GB and 8GB/ 256GB. Mi Mix 2S sports a 5.99-inch 18:9 display with an FHD+ (2160x1080 pixels) resolution and a 2.5D curved glass on top. It comes in a curved ceramic design with a curved Aluminium frame and sports a fingerprint sensor at the back. Now with all that awesomeness, Xiaomi India is yet to decide whether it will get this smartphone to the Indian market. We believe that they should especially before the OnePlus 6 launches in India on May 17. Watch the first look below.The Mi Mix 2S is a smartphone that runs on Qualcomm's flagship Soc the Snapdragon 845. There are not many phones in India that run on the latest flagship processor. OnePlus has confirmed that it will launch the new OnePlus 6 in India on May 17. Xiaomi is also known as the market first and is clearly one of the leading smartphone companies in India. This year in China they did launch the Mi Mix 2S but they didn't confirm whether this smartphone will come to India. They still have good 20 days to get it to India, and if that happens they can upset the plans of OnePlus.In terms of optics, the Mi Mix 2S comes with a 12MP + 12MP dual pixel AI dual camera with one Sony IMX363 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and another Samsung sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the smartphone sports a 5-megapixel camera with 2x optical zoom and f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual Nano-SIM support, USB Type-C, 2.4/5G WiFi, WiFi Direct, WiFi Display and multifunction NFC. Xiaomi claims that the Mi Mix 2S supports 43 global bands.The Mi Mix 2S is backed by a 3400 mAh battery that comes with Quick Charge 3.0 and Qi standard wireless charging. The phone measures 150.9x74.9x8.1mm and weigh 191 grams. As per Xiaomi, the Mi Mix 2S is the company’s first device to support ARCore apps for providing AR experiences to users. Mi Mix 2S is available in 6GB/ 64GB, 6GB/ 128GB and 8GB/ 256GB for RMB 3299, RMB 3599, and RMB 3999 respectively. And if it launches in India, it should be priced in a range of Rs 33,000 to Rs 40,000 and that should definitely give a tough fight to the OnePlus 6.The OnePlus 6 is all set to launch in India on May 17, 2018. Earlier the company on a post had confirmed that OnePlus 6 will sport a glass back. The smartphone will also have a five printed layer of Nanotech Coating. This Nanotech coating method is also going to be a first for any smartphone. The OnePlus 6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and will come with 8GB RAM and two options for 128GB and 256 internal storage. An earlier tweet by OnePlus also suggested that OnePlus 6 might have IP67 or IP68 certification as well for dust and water resistance. This will also be a first by OnePlus, as till date none of their phones has been water or dust resistant.If Xiaomi manages to get the Mi Mix 2S before OnePlus 6 to India, that will clearly be a first mover advantage at this price point for Xiaomi to strengthen its position as No.1 smartphone brand in India. And if OnePlus 6 manages to come to India with no competition, it surely will turn some heads among the Indian smartphone buyer as well as enthusiast.