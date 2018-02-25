Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S With Snapdragon 845 Officially Unveiling on March 27

Can you guess what is coming? pic.twitter.com/Gd10g3OsFf — Mi (@xiaomi) February 25, 2018

Xiaomi’s CEO and co-founder, Lei Jun, has confirmed that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S will be announced on March 27. Apart from confirming the launch date and the name, Xiaomi has also revealed that the handset will feature the Snapdragon 845 processor. If that turns out to be true, Mi Mix 2s will be the first smartphone to be powered by the Qualcomm’s most powerful chipset till date, beating Samsung Galaxy S9 to the race. Apart from the launch date and the chipset, the company hasn’t revealed any more details. The Mi Mix 2 will likely be released in Xiaomi's key markets of India and China, alongside western Europe.According to the recently leaked image, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s sporting a Full-Screen design 3.0, with just a small notch for the selfie camera at the front, surrounded by a Full-Screen 5.99-inch display. In addition to this, the image also reveals an 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Previous leaks have also suggested that the smartphone could feature a 12-megapixel optical zoom dual camera and global 4G LTE bands support. Another interesting feature that’s expected to go mainstream with the Mi MIX 2S is an in-display fingerprint sensor. The technology first debuted on the Vivo X20 UD a few months back.