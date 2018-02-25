English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S With Snapdragon 845 Officially Unveiling on March 27

Xiaomi has revealed that the handset will feature the Snapdragon 845 processor.

News18 Tech

Updated:February 25, 2018, 5:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S With Snapdragon 845 Officially Unveiling on March 27
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S With Snapdragon 845 Officially Unveiling on March 27
Xiaomi’s CEO and co-founder, Lei Jun, has confirmed that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S will be announced on March 27. Apart from confirming the launch date and the name, Xiaomi has also revealed that the handset will feature the Snapdragon 845 processor. If that turns out to be true, Mi Mix 2s will be the first smartphone to be powered by the Qualcomm’s most powerful chipset till date, beating Samsung Galaxy S9 to the race. Apart from the launch date and the chipset, the company hasn’t revealed any more details. The Mi Mix 2 will likely be released in Xiaomi's key markets of India and China, alongside western Europe.




Also read: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s Revealed: Design, Specifications And More

According to the recently leaked image, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s sporting a Full-Screen design 3.0, with just a small notch for the selfie camera at the front, surrounded by a Full-Screen 5.99-inch display. In addition to this, the image also reveals an 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Previous leaks have also suggested that the smartphone could feature a 12-megapixel optical zoom dual camera and global 4G LTE bands support. Another interesting feature that’s expected to go mainstream with the Mi MIX 2S is an in-display fingerprint sensor. The technology first debuted on the Vivo X20 UD a few months back.

Watch: Tech and Auto Show Ep 31 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES