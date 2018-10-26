Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Launched: Everything You Need to Know

Brand new full screen slider along with an ultimate photography experience. What do you think of #MiMIX3? RT now if you like what you see. pic.twitter.com/jWmFXl2Pp3 — Mi (@xiaomi) October 25, 2018

Our notchless dreams are coming true, and for those of you who miss your slider phones, consider all your wishes granted. In a graphic that Xiaomi shared Thursday, we can see that this new full-screen flagship smartphone eliminates the notch, bringing the screen-to-body ratio to 93.4%. The device joins the LG G7 ThinQ, OnePlus 6, and Samsung Galaxy 9 lineup in being powered by Qualcomm's premium Snapdragon 845 mobile platform, a chip designed to be ultra fast with top-of-the-line performance. Though impressive, this powerhouse is (kind of) old news at this point in mobile technology; what's really novel about the Mi Mix 3 is actually a feature reminiscent of phones from the 2000s: it's a slider.The sliding mechanism allows for the absence of a notch thanks to the two front cameras -- one 24MP and the other 2MP -- being instead placed on the sliding portion of the device accompanied by a selfie-light. You'll find two more 12 MP cameras on the rear, bringing the total up to four. The photographs and videos are then supported by a wide span of AI features including, but not limited to, AI video editing, AI makeup and Beautify, and AI studio lighting.The third-generation Mi Mix that starts with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage will be on sale in China starting November 1 for around 3,299 yuan (about $475). The release will be accompanied by special edition version with 10 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage for 4,999 yuan (about $720). For now, there's no news about the device coming to the US market, but pricing for India should be announced soon.