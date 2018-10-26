English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Launched: Everything You Need to Know
The new Mi Mix 3 smartphone by Xiaomi revealed Thursday has one of the thinnest bezels on the market; the innovative sliding apparatus makes the notch unnecessary and frame thinner than ever.
Our notchless dreams are coming true, and for those of you who miss your slider phones, consider all your wishes granted. In a graphic that Xiaomi shared Thursday, we can see that this new full-screen flagship smartphone eliminates the notch, bringing the screen-to-body ratio to 93.4%. The device joins the LG G7 ThinQ, OnePlus 6, and Samsung Galaxy 9 lineup in being powered by Qualcomm's premium Snapdragon 845 mobile platform, a chip designed to be ultra fast with top-of-the-line performance. Though impressive, this powerhouse is (kind of) old news at this point in mobile technology; what's really novel about the Mi Mix 3 is actually a feature reminiscent of phones from the 2000s: it's a slider.
The sliding mechanism allows for the absence of a notch thanks to the two front cameras -- one 24MP and the other 2MP -- being instead placed on the sliding portion of the device accompanied by a selfie-light. You'll find two more 12 MP cameras on the rear, bringing the total up to four. The photographs and videos are then supported by a wide span of AI features including, but not limited to, AI video editing, AI makeup and Beautify, and AI studio lighting.
The third-generation Mi Mix that starts with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage will be on sale in China starting November 1 for around 3,299 yuan (about $475). The release will be accompanied by special edition version with 10 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage for 4,999 yuan (about $720). For now, there's no news about the device coming to the US market, but pricing for India should be announced soon.
Brand new full screen slider along with an ultimate photography experience. What do you think of #MiMIX3? RT now if you like what you see. pic.twitter.com/jWmFXl2Pp3— Mi (@xiaomi) October 25, 2018
