Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Leaked Images Reveal Pop-Up Camera, Possible Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner
As per some of the renders on ITHome, leaked images show the smartphone would offer a higher screen-to-body ratio than the earlier Mi Mix models.
Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Rendered Photos. (Image Courtesy: www.ithome.com)
Mi Mix 3 could possibly be one of the upcoming smartphones from Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi. The MI Mix 2 was launched by the Chinese manufacturer back in September 2017, and this year’s model is expected to arrive around the same time. While there may be some time left before there is any official announcement regarding the upcoming handset, rumours and leaks surrounding the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 have already started doing the rounds. Interestingly, according to fresh leaks, the Mi MIX 3 will arrive with a pop-up selfie camera and an under-display fingerprint scanner, similar to the recently launched Vivo Nex.
Xiaomi could soon be bringing the Mi Mix 3 to the market. Like Mi Mix 2 before it, which was launched in September 2017, the Mi Mix 3 could see a launch in September as well. Although there has not been any official announcement by the Chinese manufacturer yet, rumours and leaked images have already started to circulate around the web.
According to the latest leaks, the Mi Mix 3 could come with a pop-up selfie camera as well as an under-display fingerprint scanner. As per some of the renders on ITHome, leaked images show the smartphone would offer a higher screen-to-body ratio than the earlier Mi Mix models. According to the patent images shared in the report, there will be a pop-up selfie camera on the top of the device along with an LED flash. The leaked renders also reveal that the Mi Mix 3 will have thinner bezels.
Apart from the front design, there are leaked renders of the rear panel as well, first of which, reveals a vertical dual-camera setup. Like the Vivo Nex, the Mi Mix 3 could feature an under-display fingerprint scanner due to the lack of fingerprint scanner at the rear. So far, there hasn’t been any information about the possible specifications of the Mi Mix 3.
