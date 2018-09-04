English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 has been the subject of a lot of speculations and teasers lately,

News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2018, 3:49 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Teaser Image, Hands-on Video Show 5G Connectivity, Camera Slider And More
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. (Image: Twitter/ Donovan Sung)
The next smartphone in Xiaomi's Mi Mix line-up will be making its debut in October this year. However, official teasers, as well as leaks surrounding the device, have already started surfacing on the Internet. The Mi Mix 3 will be Xiaomi's next flagship smartphone and as per the information available about it to date, will come with high-end specifications and upgrades to its predecessor. The highlighting factors among these might be considered to be the 5G network support and an all-new camera slider mechanism.

A recent post on Weibo by Xiaomi's co-founder and President Lin Bin came as a teaser of the Mi Mix 3, displaying an image of the phone. Interestingly, the phone shows a 5G network status at the top, hinting at its possible support for 5G connectivity. This can also be conferred by the fact that the smartphone will come with Qualcomm's 5G-enabled chipset. The official rollout of the 5G might only take place next year though, as suggested in a tweet by Donovan Sung, Xiaomi's global spokesperson.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 teaser image. (Image: Twitter/ Donovan Sung)

As for the camera slider, a recent hands-on video of the alleged Mi Mix 3 on YouTube shows that the slider will be manually controlled through a mechanical lever at the back of the smartphone. It also seems that the slider will house both the front as well as the back camera setups.


 

From all the rumour roundups, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is expected to come with a Samsung QHD+ AMOLED display and be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. Xiaomi has confirmed the presence of a near-bezel-free display.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
