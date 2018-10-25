Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 With 5G Network Support And 10GB of RAM Launch: How to Watch Live Stream And More

We've already set up our #MiMIX3 launch venue in the Forbidden City, and our CEO @leijun is ready to announce the next-generation full screen display smartphone to everyone at 2pm China time today. Stay tuned!#Xiaomi #launch pic.twitter.com/xyYDAsI8BR — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) October 25, 2018

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is all set to launch its new device Mi Mix 3 at The Forbidden City in Beijing. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm in China. In India, the event will start at 11:30 am. This is the fourth smartphone being launched in the Mi Mix line and will be the world’s first commercially available smartphone with 5G support. The Chinese OEM is expected to host a livestream from the launch venue, to give announcements related to the event via Facebook and Twitter.The smartphone is expected to come with 5G support thanks to a 5G+ logo teased on the status bar of the handset. The next generation cellular technology will ensure blazing fast speeds and the Mi Mix 3 will be ready for that. Mi MIX 3 will carry the same bezel-less display but with a new camera design. Xiaomi has been teasing its new smartphone revealing some features. The company has so far confirmed 10GB of RAM on the Mi MIX 3. This would make Mi MIX 3 the first smartphone to pack a mammoth 10GB of RAM.The 6GB RAM/64GB storage (Standard model) will be priced at $510 while the Ceramic Edition will cost $660. The 6GB RAM/128GB variant will cost $555 for Standard model and $705 for Ceramic Edition. The 8GB/128GB option will be listed at $600 and $750 for Standard and Ceramic Editions respectively. Lastly, the 8GB/256GB variant will cost $645 (Standard model) and $795 for the Ceramic Edition.