Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Launched with 20MP Under-Display Selfie Camera: Price, Specs and More

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 has been launched, and with that, makes for one of the first commercially available smartphones to feature an under-display selfie camera. The latter is seen as the natural evolution to under-display camera technology, with the camera sensor hidden underneath the main display of the phone. It is this that is the main selling point of what appears to be an otherwise standard, but undoubtedly premium flagship phone setup. With this, Xiaomi has continued its record of using the Mi Mix lineup to showcase new phone technologies, which began with the first Mi Mix that also featured an all-display front facade.

Key specifications

Beyond the aforementioned 20MP under-display selfie camera, the Mi Mix 4 features a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display that offers 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, dual curved edges, the latest Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protective layer on top, and HDR10+, 10-bit TrueColor and Dolby Vision certification. Performance wise, the smartphone features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset inside, along with four RAM and storage combination variants — 8GB and 128GB, 8GB and 256GB, 12GB and 256GB, and 12GB and 512GB.

To the rear, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 features a triple rear camera setup. The configuration features a 108MP primary camera unit with f/1.33 lens, an 8MP telephoto camera with a periscopic lens and 50x hybrid zoom, and a 13MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens. The device features a 4,500mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. It also features cooling tech inside, which Xiaomi claims will maintain a maximum surface temperature of 37 degrees Celsius even when the battery is being charged through wired connection.

In terms of connectivity, the Mi Mix 4 features 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and GPS and NavIC for geolocation services. It also has NFC, and comes with a UWB chip inside for smart device connectivity. The Mi Mix 4 comes with an infrared sensor, an under-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon and with Dolby Atmos certification, and Hi-Res Audio certification as well. It also comes with IP68 durability certification, which makes the device dust and splash resistant as well.

Price and availability

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is priced at CNY 4,999 (approx. Rs 57,500) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, CNY 5,299 (approx. Rs 61,000) for 8GB + 256GB, CNY 5,799 (approx. Rs 66,500) for 12GB + 256GB and CNY 6,299 (approx. Rs 72,000) for the top of the line, 12GB + 512GB variant. There is no word right now regarding the potential launch and pricing of the Mi Mix 4 in global markets including India, but given that Xiaomi has introduced previous Mi Mix devices in India and has also recently launched the Mi 11 Ultra in the country, there’s a good chance that it would be launched here as well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here