Xiaomi’s Mi Mix series of smartphones always showcases the latest and greatest tech the Chinese manufacturer is working on. Now, a report about the company’s Mi Mix 4 has suggested that the smartphone will come with an under-display front camera that will be “completely invisible" to the naked eye, according to a tipster. Xiaomi has been working on its under-display front camera technology for quite some time, but it is yet to be seen on a commercial product. Separately, the Mi Mix 4 is rumoured to come with a secondary display next within its camera module, similar to the Mi 11 Ultra.

According to a tipster who goes by the name Ice Universe, Xiaomi plans to put a completely invisible under-display front camera on the Mi Mix 4. The tipster said that traces of the under panel camera will not be visible to the naked eye, further sharing what seem to be renders of the Mi Mix 4. Separately, a tipster who goes by the name HoiNDI has posted renders of the Mi Mix 4 on Twitter. The renders shared by HoiNDI show a secondary display on the back of the smartphone. The display appears to be placed within the camera module, similar to the Mi 11 Ultra. However, the secondary display shown in the renders of the Mi Mix 4 seem bigger than the Mi 11 Ultra’s 1.1-inch secondary OLED display.

Xiaomi is one of the first companies to develop its under-display front camera technology. The company has been reported to be working on an under-display camera since 2019. Last year, Xiaomi introduced its third-generation under-display camera tech that is said to be ready for mass production this year, a report in Gadgets 360 said.

Xiaomi confirmed the existence of the Mi Mix 4 back in February this year. However, the company has not yet announced an exact launch date. According to rumours, the Mi Mix 4 will be launched alongside Xiaomi’s latest MIUI 13 in August.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here