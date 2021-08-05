Xiaomi has confirmed that its next-gen Mi Mix phone dubbed Mi Mix 4 will launch on August 10. It will only debut in China, and may launch globally towards the end of the year. The phone has been a part of the rumour mill for a very long time and we have seen multiple leaks suggesting different specifications. The most recent leak from last month carried the phone’s alleged renders, teasing the front and back panel design. The front panel is teased with an under-display selfie camera, while the rear camera layout consists of a secondary display for selfie preview, similar to the one available on Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. However, the secondary display appears to be bigger than the 1.10-inch secondary screen on Mi 11 Ultra, as per the photo. Additionally, the phone is shown in Black, Blue, White, and Grey colour options.

Recently, a Xiaomi phone appeared on China’s TENAA regulation site that is rumoured to be Xiaomi Mi Mix 4. As per the listing (via 91Mobiles), the phone with model number 2106118C is said to support 5G, Android OS, and GPS connectivity. Other rumours associated with the phone include a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset, 5000mAh battery with 120W rapid charging and 70W or 80W fast wireless charging support, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1. While alleged renders show a quad rear camera setup, another leak suggested that Mi Mix 4 may carry quad rear cameras.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how Xiaomi will upgrade its next Mi Mix lineup, as the company has significantly shifted focus towards its Mi flagship lineup in the last few years. The company last launched the Mi Mix 3 5G in 2019 that also came with an under-display selfie camera. Since Xiaomi is yet to share official details, readers are advised to take information with a pinch of salt.

