Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 With 5G Reportedly Certified in China
Xiaomi is currently limiting 5G support to its high-end phones and developed markets due to high costs and if the company has to launch a 5G smartphone, then it has to be under the Mi Mix or the Mi series.
Image for Representation
Xiaomi announced the Mi Mix 3 5G, its first 5G capable devices a while back which is already selling in the European market. It seems that the company has now started working on a Mi Mix 4 5G as well. It appears that the new variant may have just been certified by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). The upcoming smartphone with model number M1908F1XE has been spotted on the MIIT website.
According to a report by GSMArena, the new Xiaomi handset, with the model number M1908F1XE, which was been spotted on the MIIT website is in line with company CEO Lei Jun's statements about a new 5G phone to be launched in the second half of 2019. Apart from 5G use, Xiaomi's Mi Mix 4 will have faster-charging speeds than the Mi 9 as hinted by Xiaomi Product Director Wang Teng. Rumours hint Xiaomi's Mi Mix 4 may be powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus processor.
Xiaomi is currently limiting 5G support to its high-end phones and developed markets due to high costs and if the company has to launch a 5G smartphone, then it has to be under the Mi Mix or the Mi series. The Mi Mix 4 5G might be the first Xiaomi smartphone to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. While not much is known about the phone, it could be Xiaomi’s first with an in-display camera solution.
