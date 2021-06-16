Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 2 Coming in Q4 2021? Leak Hints At 'Proactive Under-Screen Technology'

Xiaomi had launched its first foldable smartphone - the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold this year in March. Now, the company may be working on the successor of the Mi Mix Fold - the Mi Mix Fold 2. A tipster has claimed that the Mi Mix Fold 2 will come with an inward-folding design, similar to its predecessor and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series. The Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 2 is said to come with high-end specifications and features like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and a “proactive under-screen technology." The smartphone is rumoured to debut in the fourth quarter of this year.

According to a tipster on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo, the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 2 will come with a “proactive under-screen technology," that could be paired with high-refresh rate under and inner displays. The foldable smartphone is also said to feature a 108-megapixel primary rear camera and a 5,000mAh battery. Further, the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 2 is rumoured to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. Xiaomi is also said to be testing an upgraded hinge mechanism for the new smartphone.

A report in MyFixGuide says that the new smartphone was surfaced on some certification websites with the name “J18s" and is said to have a Samsung display with a 120Hz refresh rate inside and a 90Hz refresh rate display from Visionox on the outside.

While Xiaomi has not announced anything about the next generation of its Mi Mix Fold foldable smartphone, all the information is said to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here