Xiaomi Mi Music, Mi Video Launched in India as Xiaomi's New Value-Added Internet Services

Xiaomi India has announced the launch of Mi Music and Mi Video at Mi Pop Play today, marking Xiaomi’s move into offering value-added Internet services for local users. Mi Music is Xiaomi’s pre-installed music app which offers an integrated music streaming service along with the ability to store offline music. Mi Video is Xiaomi’s pre-installed video app which provides integrated video streaming across platforms.Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India on the occasion of the launch said: “With the launch of these two apps Mi Music and Mi Video, we hope to serve millions of Xiaomi smartphone users with a better user experience through enhanced Internet services.”Xiaomi claims that the Mi Music offers more than 10 million freemium tracks across 13 Indic language choices. The music service provides unlimited lifetime free music streaming service and the app allows users to integrate local music on the device. It also consists of new features such as Dynamic Lyrics which offers users a “karaoke” song experience wherein users allow the lyrics to follow the song in a ‘Karaoke’ fashion and scroll through songs via lyrics. Users can also download music offline with Hungama Pro package within Mi Music, at a fee of Rs 899 per annum.Mi Video is designed to be a platform for video content aggregation and a local video player. Mi Video content is powered by Hungama Play, SonyLiv and Voot currently and Xiaomi claims to be adding more partners onboard soon. Currently, Mi Video offers more than 500,000 hours of content with nearly 80% free content. The service currently offers more than 12 video formats such as AVI, MP4, MOV, MKV, and MKA, MPEG, M2TS amongst others. It also supports multilingual subtitles, private folders, and multiple audio tracks. Mi Video also offers one-tap cast to any Smart TV with DLNA and Miracast support.These two apps were announced today at Mi Pop Play in Mumbai. Mi Pop is an event created by Xiaomi to bring Mi Fans from across the country for a day to celebrate with Xiaomi executives. The company has been organising Mi Pop events since 2012 globally. Xiaomi India organized its first Mi Pop in 2016 and this is the second Mi Pop for India. Xiaomi says that more than 200 Mi Fans attended the event with several bollywood and stand up artists performing for them.