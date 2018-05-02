English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Xiaomi Mi Music, Mi Video Launched in India as Xiaomi's New Value-Added Internet Services
Xiaomi claims that the Mi Music offers more than 10 million freemium tracks across 13 Indic language choices.
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S. (Image: Sarthak Dogra/ News18.com)
Xiaomi India has announced the launch of Mi Music and Mi Video at Mi Pop Play today, marking Xiaomi’s move into offering value-added Internet services for local users. Mi Music is Xiaomi’s pre-installed music app which offers an integrated music streaming service along with the ability to store offline music. Mi Video is Xiaomi’s pre-installed video app which provides integrated video streaming across platforms.
Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India on the occasion of the launch said: “With the launch of these two apps Mi Music and Mi Video, we hope to serve millions of Xiaomi smartphone users with a better user experience through enhanced Internet services.”
Xiaomi claims that the Mi Music offers more than 10 million freemium tracks across 13 Indic language choices. The music service provides unlimited lifetime free music streaming service and the app allows users to integrate local music on the device. It also consists of new features such as Dynamic Lyrics which offers users a “karaoke” song experience wherein users allow the lyrics to follow the song in a ‘Karaoke’ fashion and scroll through songs via lyrics. Users can also download music offline with Hungama Pro package within Mi Music, at a fee of Rs 899 per annum.
Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review: Best Bang For Your Buck at Rs 13,999
Also read: Top 5 Smartphones to Launch in May: OnePlus, Samsung, Nokia And Others
Mi Video is designed to be a platform for video content aggregation and a local video player. Mi Video content is powered by Hungama Play, SonyLiv and Voot currently and Xiaomi claims to be adding more partners onboard soon. Currently, Mi Video offers more than 500,000 hours of content with nearly 80% free content. The service currently offers more than 12 video formats such as AVI, MP4, MOV, MKV, and MKA, MPEG, M2TS amongst others. It also supports multilingual subtitles, private folders, and multiple audio tracks. Mi Video also offers one-tap cast to any Smart TV with DLNA and Miracast support.
These two apps were announced today at Mi Pop Play in Mumbai. Mi Pop is an event created by Xiaomi to bring Mi Fans from across the country for a day to celebrate with Xiaomi executives. The company has been organising Mi Pop events since 2012 globally. Xiaomi India organized its first Mi Pop in 2016 and this is the second Mi Pop for India. Xiaomi says that more than 200 Mi Fans attended the event with several bollywood and stand up artists performing for them.
Also Watch
Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India on the occasion of the launch said: “With the launch of these two apps Mi Music and Mi Video, we hope to serve millions of Xiaomi smartphone users with a better user experience through enhanced Internet services.”
Xiaomi claims that the Mi Music offers more than 10 million freemium tracks across 13 Indic language choices. The music service provides unlimited lifetime free music streaming service and the app allows users to integrate local music on the device. It also consists of new features such as Dynamic Lyrics which offers users a “karaoke” song experience wherein users allow the lyrics to follow the song in a ‘Karaoke’ fashion and scroll through songs via lyrics. Users can also download music offline with Hungama Pro package within Mi Music, at a fee of Rs 899 per annum.
Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review: Best Bang For Your Buck at Rs 13,999
Also read: Top 5 Smartphones to Launch in May: OnePlus, Samsung, Nokia And Others
Mi Video is designed to be a platform for video content aggregation and a local video player. Mi Video content is powered by Hungama Play, SonyLiv and Voot currently and Xiaomi claims to be adding more partners onboard soon. Currently, Mi Video offers more than 500,000 hours of content with nearly 80% free content. The service currently offers more than 12 video formats such as AVI, MP4, MOV, MKV, and MKA, MPEG, M2TS amongst others. It also supports multilingual subtitles, private folders, and multiple audio tracks. Mi Video also offers one-tap cast to any Smart TV with DLNA and Miracast support.
These two apps were announced today at Mi Pop Play in Mumbai. Mi Pop is an event created by Xiaomi to bring Mi Fans from across the country for a day to celebrate with Xiaomi executives. The company has been organising Mi Pop events since 2012 globally. Xiaomi India organized its first Mi Pop in 2016 and this is the second Mi Pop for India. Xiaomi says that more than 200 Mi Fans attended the event with several bollywood and stand up artists performing for them.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Next WhatsApp CEO to be an Indian? Here is a Look at The Potential Candidate
- Sonam Kapoor Weds Anand Ahuja: Here is This Year’s Most Exclusive Wedding Invite
- Want to be The First One to Own a OnePlus 6? Attend These OnePlus Pop-up Events on May 21, 22
- Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
- Anushka Sharma Birthday: This is How Husband Virat Kohli Made the Actor Feel Special