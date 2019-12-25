Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro Now On Sale For Rs 51,000, Expected in India Soon

Xiaomi has launched its Mi Note 10 Pro smartphone in Spain. It is now available for online orders in the country on Mi.com, Amazon Spain, and FNAC (a French retail store). The Mi Note 10 Pro costs around 649.99 Euros (~Rs 51,000) but is available for 549.99 Euros (~Rs 43,500) on FNAC for a limited period. The Note 10 Pro features the world's first 108-megapixel smartphone camera. The 108-megapixel rear camera equipped with an 8-pixel lens.

The Xiaomi smartphone offers a 6.47-inch FHD Super AMOLED display. It has a waterdrop notch and a 32 megapixel front or selfie camera. The Mi Note 10 Pro is almost identical to the Mi Note 10, apart from the increase in RAM and storage. This means you'll get the Note 10 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device is currently available in Aurora Green and Midnight Black colours. The Mi Note 10 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 11. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 730G chipset. The battery is of 5260 mAh and it offers 30W charging, meaning it can reach a charge of 100 per cent from zero in around an hour.

