Xiaomi Mi Note 10 With 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch Soon in India

Xiaomi has announced the launch of its 108-megapixel smartphone in India soon. The company’s official Twitter account posted an image which looks like the start of a teaser campaign for the Mi Note 10 since it’s the only phone in Xiaomi’s line-up with a 108-megapixel sensor. Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain also took to Twitter to confirm the arrival of India’s first smartphone with a 108-megapixel camera sensor, posting the same image as that by the company’s official account.

However, the tweets did not reveal the name of the smartphone, neither disclosed the exact launch date of the phone in India. The Mi Note 10 series is currently available in Europe and also in China under the name Mi CC9 Pro. Prices for the Mi Note 10 in Europe start at EUR 549 (around Rs 43,000), while the Mi Note 10 Pro costs EUR 649 (Rs 51,000). The phone is available in ‘Aurora Green’, ‘Glacier White’ and ‘Midnight Black’ colour options.

📸 📸📸📸📸 📸📸📸📸 📸 📸 📸 📸 📸 📸 📸 📸 📸 📸 📸 📸 📸 📸📸📸📸 I T' S C O M I N G #108MP 📸 📸 📸 📸 📸 📸 📸 📸 📸 📸 📸 📸📸📸📸 📸📸📸📸 — Mi India #108MP IS COMING! (@XiaomiIndia) November 25, 2019

The highlight of the Mi Note 10 series is its unique camera set-up. On the rear, the Mi Note 10 sports five cameras with a main 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel telephoto lens, a 12-megapixel portrait shooter and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter placed inside the water-drop notch. The Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro feature a 6.47-inch Super AMOLED curved edge display with an FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 ratio. The screen features a 398 PPI density with a peak brightness of 600 nits. The Mi Note 10 also supports HDR10 and DCI-P3 coverage.

Additionally, the Gorilla Glass 5 back and front coupled with an aluminium frame makes the phone look premium. The Mi Note 10 series run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. The smartphone packs a 5,260 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support and runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 9 Pie.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.