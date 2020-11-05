Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition with 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor Launched in India

Xiaomi is refreshing its Mi Notebook laptop lineup in India with the launch of the new Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition. The latest Mi laptop packs 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor that is aimed at "young professionals and students." With the launch of the new Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition, Xiaomi now has laptops featuring Intel Core i3, Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7 processors in India. Both the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon and Mi Notebook 14 laptops that were launched earlier this year are powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, respectively.

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition is currently available to purchase at an introductory price of Rs 34,999 (MRP Rs 44,999). The laptop comes in a silver colour finish, and customers can buy it from Mi Store, Amazon and partner offline retailer, starting today. Customers planning to purchase the Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition from the Xiaomi website can avail 10 percent instant discount with an HDFC credit and debit card. The platform is also offering up to nine months of no-cost EMI option with select banks. Moreover, customers purchasing the laptop from Amazon can enjoy 10 percent off with an SBI credit card. Prime and non-Prime Amazon members will further get up to 5 percent cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card at the time of the purchase.

In terms of specifications, the Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition sports a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with 81.2 percent screen-to-body ratio and 16:9 aspect ration. The display panel also has an anti-glare coating to avoid reflections and reduce eye strain while working in a bright environment. It is powered by the Intel Core i3-10110U processor paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The graphics on the laptop are handled by the Intel UHD Graphics 620.

Coming to the design, the Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition features a metal body, similar to its siblings, along with a 720p HD webcam for video calling. The laptop barely weighs 1.5 kg for easy portability. Its connectivity options include two USB Type-A 3.1 ports, a single USB 2.0 port and 3.5mm audio jack. Other options include dual-band Wi-Fi, HDMI port, and Bluetooth v5.0. Xiaomi claims that the Mi NotebBook 14 e-Learning Edition's 46Wh battery (3,220mAh battery) can last up to 10 hours on a single charge. With the 65W fast charging solution (bundled with the laptop), its battery is touted to attain 50 percent charge in under 35 minutes. Lastly, the laptop runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box.