Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 (IC) With 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, HD Webcam Launched in India

Xiaomi India is refreshing its Mi Notebook lineup with the launch of Mi Notebook 14 (IC) laptop that comes with the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 CPU. Although the new device is similar to the original Mi Notebook 14 that was launched in June last year, the latest model packs a webcam for HD video calling, to keep with trends owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, the Chinese tech company provides the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon with the 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor and Mi Notebook 14 E-Learning Edition with 10th-Gen Intel Core i3 processor in India. The latest notebook is designed for those individuals who are looking for a new affordable-yet-productive laptop to manage daily work-from-home scenarios.

The Mi Notebook 14 (IC) price in India starts at Rs 43,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB SSD storage while the 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD option costs 46,999. It is available to purchase via Xiaomi India website in the silver colour finish, and customers can enjoy a 10 percent discount with Axis Bank cards. Moreover, Xiaomi is also providing Mi Wi-Fi Smart Speaker worth Rs 1,999 with the laptop on its website. Customers can purchase it via Amazon India, Flipkart and other retail partners as well.

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 (IC) looks quite similar to the original Mi Notebook 14 in terms of the design except for the presence of the webcam. The new laptop features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) anti-glare display with 16:9 aspect ratio, 81.2 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 178-degree wide-viewing angle. Under the hood, it packs the quad-core Intel Core i5-10210U processor accompanied by the Intel UHD Graphics 620 and 8GB of RAM. Customers can also choose the model with the discrete Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU. It further comes with up to 512GB of SSD storage.

It runs on Windows 10 Home Edition out of the box. Other notable features of the Mi Notebook 14 (IC) include two USB Type-A ports, one USB 2.0 port, one HDMI port, one mic/audio jack combo, and one DC jack. It supports Bluetooth v5 and Wi-Fi ac, for connectivity. The laptop includes a 46Whr battery that is touted to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life. The company claims that the Mi Notebook 14 (IC) can attain 50 percent charge in just over 35 minutes, with the 65W fast charger.