Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 & Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition Go on Sale Today: Price, Offers & More

Xiaomi’s Mi Notebook 14 laptop line-up finally goes up for sale today, and you will have two different product lines and as many as four variants to choose from. The Mi Notebook 14 and the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition series will go on sale on Mi.com and Amazon.in and there are some launch offers already lined up as well. You will get the option of No-Cost EMI when purchasing these laptops. If you are paying with an HDFC Bank card, you are also eligible for up to Rs 2,000 cashback, which further pushes down the effective price of the Mi Notebook 14 and the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition series laptops. This further reduces the effective price of the Mi Notebook 14 and the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition laptops, depending on which variant you pick.

The thing about the Mi Notebook 14 line-up is that Xiaomi is attempting to add some excitement into the laptop space, which has gained a lot of relevance in the past few months. The Coronavirus pandemic ensured that most of us are working from home, and the laptop has become as essential a tool as anything to get work done. Xiaomi’s first tryst with the laptop market in India includes the Mi Notebook 14 and the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition, with prices starting Rs 41,999. Most definitely, the likes of HP, Asus, Acer, Lenovo and Dell will sit up and take notice, particularly because these go into competition with their laptop lines that also are priced roughly upwards of Rs 40,000 all the way through to the Rs 60,000 mark.

Mi Notebook 14: Rs 41,999 and Rs 44,999

The Mi Notebook 14 variants are available in silver colour, and there are two of these variants to choose from. What remains consistent across both variants is the 14-inch Full HD display, the Intel Core i5-10210U processor and 8GB RAM. The entry spec variant priced at Rs 41,999 offers 256GB SSD. If you want more storage, there is the option of 512GB SSD and that variant will cost you Rs 44,999. Xiaomi says that the thinning of the bezels has allowed them to offer a 14-inch display in the form factor of a 13-inch laptop—any footprint reduction is welcome, for when you do need to travel or carry this around. The Mi Notebook 14 weighs 1.5kg. The graphics are the Nvidia MX250 (2GB RAM), which should allow some gaming headroom while at it. There is so much attention to detail that the air intake vents are designed wider than most other laptops, and the cooling fan inside is also larger in diameter. Xiaomi says the Mi Notebook 14 laptops offer up to 10 hours of battery life—which means if you use this carefully, you can pretty much leave the charger at home when it is okay to go to office again. Windows 10 comes as standard, needless to say.

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition: Rs 54,999 and Rs 59,999

Then there is the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition series, and this is also available in two variants. The first differentiator of the Horizon Edition with the standard Mi Notebook 14 is the colour—the Horizon Edition gets dressed in Gray colour. The screen size and the resolution remain the same, but a lot of the other specs change there as well—this one is called the Horizon display which means you are ever closer to an edge-to-edge display experience with laptops in this price range, than ever before.

One these variants is powered by the Intel Core i7-10510U processor, with 8GB RAM and a much faster 512GB PCI Express Gen 3 NVMe SSD that clocks as much as 3,000MB/s of sequential read speeds and up to 1,800MB/s of sequential write speeds. That means apps will just respond much faster on this variant. You also get the Nvidia MX350 graphics which should allow some bit of gaming as well. This variant is priced at Rs 59,999.

If you are okay with a 512GB SATA3 SSD, then you can have the variant powered by the Intel Core i5-10210U processor and 8GB RAM—and this will cost you Rs 54,999. You also get the Nvidia MX350 graphics which should allow some bit of gaming as well and the rest of the specs remains the same.

Interesting to note that the Mi Notebook 14 and the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition do not have built-in webcams, and instead, Xiaomi will ship USB webcams with these laptops. This is quite fun and relevant at a time when video calls and video meetings on the likes of Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype and more, are quite popular.