Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14, Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition Launched: Price, Specs and More

Xiaomi has leaped into the Indian laptop market with two new offerings. The company announced the Mi NoteBook 14 and the Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition today in India. Challenging the likes of Dell, HP and Lenovo, the new Mi NoteBook range has been specifically designed for the Indian market and are not rebranded versions of the Mi NoteBook from China.

Mi NoteBook 14

The entry level Mi Notebook 14 comes with a metal design and is said to offer a slim form factor with a thickness of 17.9mm and 1.5kgs in weight. The laptop comes with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 2666 MHz, up to 512 GB of SATA SSD storage and an Nvidia GeForce MX 250 with 2GB of video memory. The 14-inch display offers a full HD resolution with a 81.2 percent screen to body ratio. The company claims that the notebook lasts 10 hours on a full charge and also comes with 65W fast charging. Notably, there is no webcam on the laptop, but a USB powered webcam will be bundled.

As for connectivity and ports, you get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB Type-A 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB 2.0 port, an HDMI and a combo audio jack. There is no USB Type-C port so charging is done through a standard round barrel charging port.

Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition

The Horizon Edition is a more premium option as it offers a lighter and smaller form factor weighing at 1.35kgs with a 91 percent screen to body ratio. It comes with the same 1080p display, similar battery life of 10 hours as well as the overall design and construction. It does however offer the more powerful 10th Gen Intel Core i7 10510U processor along with the Nvidia GeForce MX350 2GB variant. RAM and storage remains the same so you get 8GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 2666 MHz and a 512GB M.2 PCIE Gen 3x4 NVMe SSD.

Xiaomi also claims that the 46 Wh battery can be charged from 0 to 50 percent charge in just over 30 mins using the bundled 65W charger. Other features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 port (Only on Core i7 variant for data transfer), two USB Type-A 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB 2.0 port, an HDMI port and an audio combo jack.

Both the notebooks run on Windows 10 and will come with the ability to unlock the PC using the Mi Blaze feature on their Mi Band. It will also come with Xiaomi’s Mi Share data transferring tool.

Price

The new Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition will be available at a starting price of Rs 54,999 for the Core i5 variant and Rs 59,999 for the Core i7 model. The Mi NoteBook 14 will be available at an inaugural starting price of Rs 41,999 going up to Rs 47,999 for the higher storage and graphics variant. Both the notebooks will be available for purchase starting June 17 on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in and offline retail partners. As a special offer, customers can get a Rs 2000 discount with HDFC debit and credit cards valid till 16th July 2020.

