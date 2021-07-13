Xiaomi is reportedly planning to launch two new laptops in India this month. According to 91Mobiles, the Chinese tech company may bring a 14-inch Mi Notebook Pro 14 and a 15.6-inch Mi Notebook Ultra in the country. The exact date remains unclear, though it could be around the launch of Redmi Note 10T on July 20 - if the rumour is accurate. Xiaomi already has a Mi Notebook Pro 14 in China that features a 2K display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. On the other hand, the publication expects the Mi Notebook Ultra to a rebranded Mi Notebook Pro X 15 that debuted in last month. At the moment, Xiaomi is yet to confirm this new development.

Both laptops succeed the regular Mi Notebook 14 laptops with Intel CPUs from last year. The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X 15, which is expected to be called Mi Notebook Ultra, packs more high-end hardware. To recall, the laptop runs on Windows 10 and sports a 15.6-inch 3.5K Samsung E4 OLED display with a pixel density of 226 pixels per inch and a tall 16:10 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it carries an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics and up to 32GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The laptop also has up to 1TB of SSD storage. Users further get a full-sized backlit keyboard on the Mi Notebook Pro X15 along with a built-in ambient light sensor that allows the machine to automatically adjust the lighting of the keyboard as well as the display according to surroundings. There is a large 80Whr battery that is claimed to deliver up to 11.5 hours of video playback on a single charge. The laptop supports 130W fast charging and can charge 50 percent of the battery in just 25 minutes.

The Mi Notebook Pro 14, on the other hand, comes with a 14-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 88 percent screen-to-body ratio, 16:10 aspect ratio, 216 ppi pixel density, and 300 nits of peak brightness. It also comes with a 100 percent sRGB colour gamut and TUV Rheinland low blue light certificate. It comes with the 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H CPU with up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU and 16GB of DDR4 RAM + 512GB of SSD storage. Connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, two USB Type-C ports, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Mi Notebook Pro X 15’s launched with a starting price tag of CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs 92,100), while the Mi Notebook Pro 14 is priced at CNY 5,999 onwards (roughly Rs 67,100). The company would hope to rival popular offerings from Apple, Lenovo and Asus in India if it indeed launches Mi Notebook Pro 14 and Mi Notebook Ultra.

