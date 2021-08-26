Xiaomi, during its Mi Smarter Living 2021 event, launched the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro and the Mi Notebook Ultra laptops in India today. The new laptops come with 11th Generation Intel Core processors, along with up to 16GB of RAM and Intel Iris Xe GPU. The Mi Notebook Ultra has been priced at Rs 59,999 onwards for the base variant with Intel Core i5 processor, while the Mi Notebook Pro has been launched at a price of Rs 56,999 onwards in India. Xiaomi has also announced an HDFC bank cashback of Rs 4,500 on i7 variants and Rs 3,500 cashback on i5 variants of the Mi Notebook series 2021. Both the laptops have been launched in a single colour option - Lustrous Gray, and are made out of Aluminium 6 alloy with a sandblasted and anodized finish.

The Mi Notebook Pro laptop comes with a 14-inch IPS display with a QHD+ or 2.5k resolution and 300 nits of peak brightness. The laptop is powered by up to an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. The laptop also comes with a dual heat pipe + fan for cooling. Further, there are two 2W stereo speakers with support for DTS audio. The Mi Notebook Pro has a 56Whr battery that is claimed to provide up to 11 hours of playback, and supports 65W fast charging that charges the laptop to about 50 percent in just 34 minutes.

In terms of connectivity, the Mi Notebook Pro laptop comes with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB type-C port, a USB 3.2 port, a USB 2.0 port, an an HDMI 1.4 port. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro laptop will be shipped with Windows 10 Home.

The Mi Notebook Ultra, on the other hand, comes with a 15.6-inch IPS display with a QHD+ or 3.2K resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 300 nits of peak brightness. The laptop is powered by up to an 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11370H processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. The laptop comes with Intel Iris Xe GPU. The Mi Notebook Ultra also comes with two 2W stereo speakers with support for DTS audio. The laptop has a 70Whr battery that is claimed to last up to 12 hours.

In terms of connectivity, the Mi Notebook Ultra comes with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB type-C port, a USB 3.2 port, a USB 2.0 port, an an HDMI 1.4 port. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro laptop will be shipped with Windows 10 Home.

