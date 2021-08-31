Xiaomi’s new generation Mi Notebook Pro and the Mi Notebook Ultra laptops will go on sale in India today, August 31. The laptops will retail via Amazon and Xiaomi channels from 12 PM onwards. The Mi Notebook Ultra’s price in India in starts at Rs 59,999 for the base variant with 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, while the Mi Notebook Pro carries a starting price tag of Rs 56,999. Xiaomi has also announced an HDFC bank cashback offers of Rs 4,500 on Intel Core i7 variants and Rs 3,500 cashback on Intel Core i5 variants of the Mi Notebook 2021 series. Both the laptops come in a single colour option - Lustrous Gray, and are made out of Aluminium 6 alloy with a sandblasted and anodized finish.

In terms of specifications, the Mi Notebook Pro laptop comes with a 14-inch IPS display with Quad-HD+ or 2.5K resolution and 300 nits of peak brightness. The laptop is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. The laptop also comes with a dual heat pipe and fan for cooling. Further, there are two 2W stereo speakers with support for DTS audio. The Mi Notebook Pro has a 56Whr battery that is claimed to provide up to 11 hours of runtime, and supports 65W fast charging. The company claims the battery can attain 50 percent in just 34 minutes. In terms of connectivity, the Mi Notebook Pro laptop comes with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB type-C port, a USB 3.2 port, a USB 2.0 port, an an HDMI 1.4 port. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro laptop will be shipped with Windows 10 Home and eligible for Windows 11 update.

The flagship Mi Notebook Ultra sports with a 15.6-inch IPS display with a Quad-HD+ or 3.2K resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 300 nits of peak brightness. The laptop is powered by up to an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. The laptop comes with integrated Intel Iris Xe GPU. The Mi Notebook Ultra also includes two 2W stereo speakers with support for DTS audio. The laptop has a 70Whr battery that is claimed to last up to 12 hours. Interested buyers can read our review here.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here