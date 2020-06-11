Xiaomi Mi NoteBook to Launch in India Today: Here’s How to Watch the Live Stream

Xiaomi is going to introduce a new product category today for the Indian market. The Mi NoteBook series is coming to India and it will be unveiled via an online event. The company already has a variety of laptop options that it sells in its hometown China, however, the company has teased that the first model to launch in India would be a brand new machine. From what we know, the notebook will come with a lightweight design, slim bezels, long battery life, and the latest 10th-gen Intel Core processor options.

The launch event is scheduled for today at 12PM. It will be live-streamed on Xiaomi India’s website and social media pages. You can also tune in to the live-stream on YouTube we have embedded below:

Mi Notebook Specifications

The company hasn’t revealed the specification of the upcoming Mi Notebook as of yet. It is speculated that the Mi Notebook ‘Horizon Edition’ will also be unveiled. According to rumours, the Mi NoteBook could come with a 13-inch full-HD display with slim bezels and will be offered with up to an Intel 10th gen Core i7 processor. The notebook has been teased by the company to offer a 12-hour battery life.

The Horizon Edition of the Mi Notebook could be a more premium product featuring a larger 14-inch full-HD bezel-less display. It is also expected to come with SSD storage and DTS Audio support. Expect similar hardware on this machine including the 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor and battery specifications.