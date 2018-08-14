Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus With 10.1-Inch Display, 8620mAh Battery Launched

Chinses tech giant Xiaomi has quietly launched the Mi Pad 4 Plus, a larger version of the standard Mi Pad 4, which was launched in June. The Mi Pad 4 Plus brings a host of improvements over the Mi Pad 4, such as a higher-resolution display, a bigger battery as well as a fingerprint sensor. The Mi Pad 4 Plus has been launched for a starting price of 1,899 yuan, which roughly translates to Rs 19,300. In India, it is expected to cost around Rs 18,000. The tablet will be available for purchase in black and gold colours.In terms of specifications, the Mi Pad 4 Plus features a 10.1-inch display with a WUXGA (1920×1200 pixels) resolution, and 16:10 aspect ratio. The display has 1000:1 contrast ratio and colour density of 224ppi. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 512 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 64GB/ 128GB of onboard storage.The Mi Pad 4 Plus sports a 13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP front-facing camera which also facilitates Face Unlock. The device boots MIUI based on Android 8.1 Oreo and packs an 8,620 mAh battery with a USB Type-C port for charging and connectivity. Xiaoi claims that the Mi Pad 4 Plus battery is capable of delivering up to 16 hours of video playback.