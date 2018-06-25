English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 With Snapdragon 660 SoC, LTE Support, Face Unlock Launched: Price, Specifications And More

The device will be available in Black and Gold colour variants and the booking for the first sale on Friday, June 29 are now open.

Updated:June 25, 2018, 11:40 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 With Snapdragon 660 SoC, LTE Support, Face Unlock Launched: Price, Specifications And More
Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 with Snapdragon 660 SoC, LTE Support, Face Unlock Launched: Price, Specifications And More
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has launched its latest device as the successor to the Mi Pad 3, which was launched a year back. The device will be available in Black and Gold colour variants and the booking for the first sale on Friday, June 29 are now open. Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 costs Yuan 1,099 (or approx Rs 11,497) for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage Wi-Fi-only variant, Yuan 1,399 (or approx Rs 14,636) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage Wi-Fi-only variant, and Yuan 1,499 (or approx Rs 15,628) for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage Wi-Fi + LTE variant.

In terms of Specifications, the Mi Pad 4 flaunts an 8-inch full HD (1920×1200 pixels) display with 16:10 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz coupled with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM. There is 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage. There is a storage expansion slot if you need extra space.

The tablet has a 13-megapixel rear camera with a f/2.0 aperture and support for HDR. On the front, the tablet has a 5-megapixel camera, also with a f/2.0 aperture. The tablet also comes with an AI face unlock feature. The device is backed by a 6000mAh battery and runs on MIUI 9 which is based on Android Oreo.

---
