Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 With Snapdragon 660 SoC, LTE Support, Face Unlock Launched: Price, Specifications And More
The device will be available in Black and Gold colour variants and the booking for the first sale on Friday, June 29 are now open.
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has launched its latest device as the successor to the Mi Pad 3, which was launched a year back. The device will be available in Black and Gold colour variants and the booking for the first sale on Friday, June 29 are now open. Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 costs Yuan 1,099 (or approx Rs 11,497) for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage Wi-Fi-only variant, Yuan 1,399 (or approx Rs 14,636) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage Wi-Fi-only variant, and Yuan 1,499 (or approx Rs 15,628) for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage Wi-Fi + LTE variant.
In terms of Specifications, the Mi Pad 4 flaunts an 8-inch full HD (1920×1200 pixels) display with 16:10 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz coupled with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM. There is 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage. There is a storage expansion slot if you need extra space.
The tablet has a 13-megapixel rear camera with a f/2.0 aperture and support for HDR. On the front, the tablet has a 5-megapixel camera, also with a f/2.0 aperture. The tablet also comes with an AI face unlock feature. The device is backed by a 6000mAh battery and runs on MIUI 9 which is based on Android Oreo.
