Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Android Tablet India Launch Teased, Could Be Priced Affordably

Xiaomi India is set to add another product to its lineup in the country very soon. The company is about to launch the Mi Pad 5 Android tablet in the market. Xiaomi has shared a teaser on Tuesday which says, “Let’s tab” which is another way to say that its tablet will be launching in India.

The company’s official teaser website with a countdown that is seemingly going to end 2 days and 18 hours from now. But considering you have April 1 within that timeframe, it is possible Xiaomi could have an April’s Fool prank also up its sleeves.

Also Read: Google Maps Removed Millions Of Fake Profiles Using AI Tech To Block Scammers

We are hoping it’s not a prank and the Mi Pad 5 actually makes its way to the country.

Xiaomi has been replying to users on social media, giving them assurance that the supposed Mi Pad 5 tablet will be launched in the country at an affordable price tag.

Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 launched a few months back and promises to be an intriguing mid-range tablet for consumers. It is powered by Snapdragon 860 chipset with 6GB RAM and offers up to 256GB storage. Mi Pad 5 gets an 11-inch WQHD+ resolution display with support for 120Hz refresh rate.

Also Read: App Throttling: The ‘Performance Cheating’ That Makes Samsung, Xiaomi And OnePlus Smartphones Faster

The tablet carries a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel shooter on the front. Mi Pad 5 has quad speakers powered by Dolby Atmos, which makes it useful for watching movies on the go. Xiaomi is powering the Mi Pad 5 with the MIUI for Pad software and it packs an 8720mAh battery for long backup.

WATCH VIDEO: Oppo Find X5 Pro Quick Look: The Power-packed Oppo Flagship Smartphone That India May Miss

The countdown shared by Xiaomi could also mean the company will share more details, including the Mi Pad 5 launch date for India.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.