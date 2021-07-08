Xiaomi’s next-generation Android tablet, rumoured to be called Mi Pad 5, has reportedly received certification from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). Spotted by the notable tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station, the new Android tablet is said to support 5G and carry model number M2105K81C. The tipster also notes that only the 5G-enabled Mi Pad 5 has received certification so far that carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood. Xiaomi is reportedly working on a 4G tablet of the same name (with likely Plus or Lite suffix) with Snapdragon 860 chipset, but it is yet to receive certification, the tipster notes. Meanwhile, the Chinese tech company has also reportedly registered Mi Pad 5’s accessories with China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) that allegedly highlights its keyboard’s design. Xiaomi is yet to confirm the development of the tablet.

According to MySmartPrice, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5‘s additional keyboard and supported stylus’ design has appeared on the CNIPA site. The keyboard accessory, as seen in the image, has an adjustable support to allow users to tilt the display’s viewing angles seemingly up to 80-degree. It also has a slim cutout at the front for the stylus that looks similar to Apple Pencil in the render. At the back, there’s a square-shaped cutout at the top-left corner for the rear camera module. The report speculates the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 would carry dual rear cameras. Previously, XDA Developers spotted three codes names ‘nabu’, ‘enuma’, and ‘elish’ within MIUI 12.5 code, indicating three Mi Pad 5 models. The ‘enuma’ model will reportedly support voice calls, suggesting the availability of cellular connectivity, whereas ‘elish’ and ‘nabu’ would lack this feature. All three tablets are rumoured to have 16:10 aspect ratio displays with 2,500×1,600 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and an IPS LCD panel. Xiaomi last introduced an Android tablet series back in 2018, that is, the Mi Pad 4 series.

The arrival of a new tablet makes sense as the tablet market is gradually witnessing a rise owing to the pandemic that accelerated the demand for convenient, portable gadgets amid work from home and e-learning conditions. According to market analyst IDC, the worldwide tablet market had an “outstanding" fourth quarter in 2020 with 19.5 percent year-over-year growth and shipments totalling 52.2 million units. Xiaomi would also hope to rival its counterparts like Realme that recently announced the development of Realme Pad. OnePlus is also reportedly working on a new OnePlus Pad.

