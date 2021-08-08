Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Tablet Confirmed to Launch Alongside Mi Mix 4 on August 10

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of its next-generation Mi Pad 5 tablet on August 10, alongside Mi Mix 4 phone. In a promotional poster on Chinese social media platform Weibo, the company has confirmed that the tablet will come with stylus support. Old leaks have suggested the development of three tablets - Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad 5 Pro, and Mi Pad 5 Lite. Notably, an alleged poster of Mi Pad 5 had tipped specifications, like dual-rear cameras, bezel-less display with 120Hz and 2K resolution, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset.

The alleged poster had also tipped a USB Type-C port at the bottom and volume rockers on the right side. A report had suggested that the dual rear camera system would include a 20-megapixel and 13-megapixel secondary sensor. The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 may further come with an 8,720mAh battery and Android 11 with MIUI on top. On the other hand, the Mi Pad 5 Pro is said to carry Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. At the moment, the Mi 5 tablets will launch in China, and the global availability details remain unclear. Xiaomi last introduced an Android tablet series back in 2018, that is, the Mi Pad 4 series. Meanwhile, the Mi Mix 4 is said to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset, 5000mAh battery with 120W rapid charging and 70W or 80W fast wireless charging support, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. The phone may also include a secondary display on the rear camera module.

The arrival of a new tablet makes sense as the tablet market is gradually witnessing a rise owing to the pandemic that accelerated the demand for convenient, portable gadgets amid work from home and e-learning conditions. According to market analyst IDC, the worldwide tablet market had an “outstanding" fourth quarter in 2020 with 19.5 percent year-over-year growth and shipments totalling 52.2 million units. Xiaomi would also hope to rival its counterparts like Realme that recently announced the development of Realme Pad. OnePlus is also reportedly working on a new OnePlus Pad.

