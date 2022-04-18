Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Tablet Launching Along With Xiaomi 12 Pro Smartphone In India: What You Need To Know

Xiaomi is ending April with a bang in India, with not one, but two major products launching in the country. The company is bringing its Xiaomi 12 Pro flagship smartphone on April 27, and now it has confirmed the launch of the Mi Pad 5 tablet.

Ready for the big thing?With the #XiaomiPad5, we are about to #doitbetter. Launching on 27.04.22! Get notified: https://t.co/tvclqv9v8c pic.twitter.com/IwgVle9B5N — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) April 18, 2022

As you can see in the teaser, Mi Pad 5 tablet has its own accessories like the iPad, and it is possible that Xiaomi could bring both the Mi Pad 5 and the Mi Pad 5 Pro tablets to the market.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S20+ Users Are Facing This Display Issue With Their Devices

Looks like Xiaomi is bringing all the big guns to the market this month, and consumers are surely going to be excited to see both of them out here. Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and packs a quality set of cameras. But what about the Mi Pad 5, which goes up against other premium tablets, but at a lower price point. Here are all the available details about the Mi Pad 5 tablet.

Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Tablet Specifications

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 launched a few months back and promises to be an intriguing mid-range tablet for consumers. It is powered by Snapdragon 860 chipset with 6GB RAM and offers up to 256GB of storage. Mi Pad 5 gets an 11-inch WQHD+ resolution display with support for 120Hz refresh rate.

The tablet carries a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel shooter on the front. Mi Pad 5 has quad speakers powered by Dolby Atmos, which makes it useful for watching movies on the go. Xiaomi is powering the Mi Pad 5 with the MIUI for Pad software and it packs an 8720mAh battery for long backup.

Also Read: Android TV 13 Could Help Reduce Your Power And Data Bill, Here’s Why

Going by these specifications, it is hard to see Xiaomi price the Mi Pad 5 below Rs 40,000 in the market. But the company has made a habit of surprising everyone with its prices over the years.

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Review: New Flagship Killer Smartphone Under Rs 40,000?

Expect the Mi Pad 5 tablet price in India could be part of the same strategy for the company.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.