Xiaomi has refreshed its Mi Pad tablet series with new Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad 5 Pro, and Mi Pad 5 Pro 5G. The new Android-based Xiaomi tablets succeed the Mi Pad 4 series from 2018 and compete against Samsung and Lenovo tablets and the upcoming Realme Pad. Of course, the Xiaomi tablets would hope to take on Apple iPads that dominate the global tablet market. In terms of design, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 series takes inspiration from Apple iPad Air (2020) and iPad Pro (2021) models with slim bezels and flat edges. The tablets have debuted in China alongside the flagship Mi Mix 4 and Cyberdog. Its global and India-specific availability details remain unclear at the moment.

In terms of specifications, Xiaomi Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad 5 Pro, and Mi Pad 5 Pro 5G sport an 11-inch LCD display with 2560×1600 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 500nits max brightness. The tablets support Dolby Vision format and TrueTone tech that adjusts brightness automatically based on surroundings. The trio comes with an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and supports connectivity options, like NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and USB Type-C port for charging. The regular model comes in three colour options of Black, White, and Green, while the Pro variant has White and Black options. The Pro 5G has a single Black colour option. Notably, the entire Pad 5 lineup supports a magnetic keyboard cover and stylus, similar to the new-generation Apple iPad Pro 11 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. The Xiaomi stylus weighs 12.2 grams, has two buttons on its side, and offers a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Xiaomi claims that it can last for up to 8 hours on a single charge.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 carries Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipset, and the Mi Pad 5 Pro and Mi Pad 5 Pro 5G models get Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The trio runs on Android 11-based MIUI out-of-the-box. The Mi Pad 5 comes with a single 13-megapixel shooter at the back and an 8,720mAh battery with 33W fast charging. On the other hand, the Mi Pad 5 Pro carries 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras at the back and 8,600mAh with 67W fast charging. Lastly, the Mi Pad 5 Pro 5G model, as the name suggests, has 5G connectivity and carry two 50-megapixel cameras at the back.

In terms of pricing, the Mi Pad 5 carries a price tag of CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 23,000) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and CNY 2,299 (approx Rs 26,400) for the 6GB RAM + 256GB option. The Pro option also has two storage models - 6GB RAM + 128GB for CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 28,700) and 6GB + 256GB for CNY 2,799 (Rs 32,100). The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro 5G has single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model for CNY 3,499 (approx Rs 40,200). The Xiaomi Inspiration Stylus costs CNY 349 (approx Rs 4,000).

