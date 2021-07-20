The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5’s alleged poster has surfaced online that highlights its front and rear design. According to the poster published on Chinese social media platform Weibo (via 91Mobiles), the next-gen Xiaomi tablet flaunts a dual rear camera setup and slim bezels across all sides of the screen. The poster also highlights select specifications such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC and 2K resolution display. The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 is further said to have a refresh rate of 120Hz. The alleged poster contradicts old rumours that claimed the vanilla Mi Pad 5 would carry the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Old reports even suggested that Xiaomi is planning to launch Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro and a toned-down variant dubbed Mi Pad 5 Lite alongside the regular model. At the moment, Xiaomi is yet to confirm the development of the tablet(s).

The alleged Mi Pad 5‘s poster also tips a USB Type-C port at the bottom and volume rockers on the right side. The selfie camera; however, isn’t clearly highlighted. According to 91Mobiles, the Mi Pad 5 will reportedly pack a 10.95-inch display, a dual rear camera system with a 20-megapixel and 13-megapixel secondary sensor, an 8,720mAh battery, and Android 11 with MIUI on top. On the other hand, the Mi Pad 5 Pro is said to carry Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. As the alleged poster has now surfaced online, the tablet’s launch appears to be near, likely next month. Xiaomi last introduced an Android tablet series back in 2018, that is, the Mi Pad 4 series.

The arrival of a new tablet makes sense as the tablet market is gradually witnessing a rise owing to the pandemic that accelerated the demand for convenient, portable gadgets amid work from home and e-learning conditions. According to market analyst IDC, the worldwide tablet market had an “outstanding" fourth quarter in 2020 with 19.5 percent year-over-year growth and shipments totalling 52.2 million units. Xiaomi would also hope to rival its counterparts like Realme that recently announced the development of Realme Pad. OnePlus is also reportedly working on a new OnePlus Pad.

