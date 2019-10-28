Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Xiaomi Mi Pay App Available on Google Play Store For All Android Users

UPI payments is big business, and surely Xiaomi wants the Mi Pay app to be available to a wider demographic of users.

News18.com

October 28, 2019
Xiaomi Mi Pay App Available on Google Play Store For All Android Users
UPI payments is big business, and surely Xiaomi wants the Mi Pay app to be available to a wider demographic of users.

With digital payments in India raking in serious numbers and registering significant growth, digital wallets and payments apps must take full advantage. Xiaomi has released the Mi Pay app on the Google Play Store, which means now all Android phone users can download, install, set-up and pay for their purchases using Mi Pay. Till now, the Mi Pay app was only available via the Mi App Store on Xiaomi’s Mi and Redmi series of smartphones. This puts Mi Pay in direct competition with the likes of Paytm, PhonePe, Amazon Pay, Airtel Payments Bank and the upcoming WhatsApp Pay.

At present, the Mi Pay payment options include making payments for utilities and bills, scanning QR codes at stores to pay for purchases and requesting as well as sending money to friends. Mi Pay supports credit cards, debit cards, net banking as well as the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment methods. You can make payments for mobile bills, prepaid mobile recharges, electricity bill payments, pay gas and water bills, recharge your DTH account, make payment for broadband and landline phones and more.

According to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the UPI transactions have clocked the 1 billion mark earlier this month, three years after the platform was made available to users.

