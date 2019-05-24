English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Mi Polarised Sunglasses Launched on Mi.com, Pricing Starts at Rs 899
Both the Mi sunglasses come with TAC Polarised Lens, providing 6 layered-lens technology for thorough elimination of glare, polarised light and harmful UV rays.
Both the Mi sunglasses come with TAC Polarised Lens, providing 6 layered-lens technology for thorough elimination of glare, polarised light and harmful UV rays.
Xiaomi has created a solid product base when comes to smartphones, smart TVs, fitness bands, air purifiers and more. The company also offers a variety of accessories as well as lifestyle products. The latest one is the Mi sunglasses which are now available in India from the Mi online store.
These are the same as the Mi Polarised Wayfarer and Mi Polarised Aviator, which were launched in December last year and were made available via crowdfunding. With the #WearYourSwag, Xiaomi has launched the two variety of sunglasses, starting at Rs 899, for its customers.
The Mi Polarised Square sunglasses come in two shades, Blue and Gray, starting at Rs 899, whereas Mi Polarized Pilot Sunglasses is available in shades of Blue and Green, starting at Rs 1,099. The Mi sunglasses are unisex and can be worn by both men and women.
Both the Mi sunglasses come with TAC Polarised Lens, providing 6 layered-lens technology for thorough elimination of glare, polarised light and harmful UV rays. The polarized vision helps in providing a clear vision and is scratch resistant. It also reduces eye strain.
The Mi sunglasses have UV400 Protection, giving 100 percent protection against UVA, UVB & UVC rays up to 400 nanometres to protect your eyes. In addition, the Xiaomi Mi Polarised Square glasses come with a flexible TR90 frame, whereas the Mi Polarised Pilot has a 304H Metal frame. With the minimal weight of 18gms, the Mi sunglasses come with a 6-month warranty period.
