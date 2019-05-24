Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Xiaomi Mi Polarised Sunglasses Launched on Mi.com, Pricing Starts at Rs 899

Both the Mi sunglasses come with TAC Polarised Lens, providing 6 layered-lens technology for thorough elimination of glare, polarised light and harmful UV rays.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 24, 2019, 12:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Xiaomi Mi Polarised Sunglasses Launched on Mi.com, Pricing Starts at Rs 899
Both the Mi sunglasses come with TAC Polarised Lens, providing 6 layered-lens technology for thorough elimination of glare, polarised light and harmful UV rays.
Loading...
Xiaomi has created a solid product base when comes to smartphones, smart TVs, fitness bands, air purifiers and more. The company also offers a variety of accessories as well as lifestyle products. The latest one is the Mi sunglasses which are now available in India from the Mi online store.

These are the same as the Mi Polarised Wayfarer and Mi Polarised Aviator, which were launched in December last year and were made available via crowdfunding. With the #WearYourSwag, Xiaomi has launched the two variety of sunglasses, starting at Rs 899, for its customers.

The Mi Polarised Square sunglasses come in two shades, Blue and Gray, starting at Rs 899, whereas Mi Polarized Pilot Sunglasses is available in shades of Blue and Green, starting at Rs 1,099. The Mi sunglasses are unisex and can be worn by both men and women.

Both the Mi sunglasses come with TAC Polarised Lens, providing 6 layered-lens technology for thorough elimination of glare, polarised light and harmful UV rays. The polarized vision helps in providing a clear vision and is scratch resistant. It also reduces eye strain.

The Mi sunglasses have UV400 Protection, giving 100 percent protection against UVA, UVB & UVC rays up to 400 nanometres to protect your eyes. In addition, the Xiaomi Mi Polarised Square glasses come with a flexible TR90 frame, whereas the Mi Polarised Pilot has a 304H Metal frame. With the minimal weight of 18gms, the Mi sunglasses come with a 6-month warranty period.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram