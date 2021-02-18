Xiaomi Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker Teased to Launch in India on February 22: Here's What We Know

Xiaomi had announced that the company would launch two new audio products at an event in India on February 22. The company is now teasing the arrival of the Mi Portable Bluetooth speaker that was first unveiled globally last year. Alongside the portable speaker, Xiaomi may bring new earphones in India at the Mi Sound Unveil event next week. Xiaomi will also launch the new Redmi Note 10 series globally on March 4.

The new teaser across Xiaomi India's social media handles comes with a promotional poster featuring a rectangular speaker that looks similar to the Xiaomi Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker from last year. A Twitter post also mentions 'Audio on the Fly,' that suggests the device's portability support. Additionally, an old poster by the Chinese tech giant had hinted at the launch of wired earphones alongside the speaker.

Surround yourself with music.Audio On The Fly!The #MiSoundUnveil coming your way on 22nd Feb at 12 PM.RT if you know what's coming. pic.twitter.com/IyCNRYRj4j— Mi India #Mi10i is Here! (@XiaomiIndia) February 18, 2021

To recall, the global variant of the Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker comes with a rectangular design with a power button, volume rocker, change track, and more. It offers 16W audio output and supports Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. Much like most portable speakers, Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker has an IPX7 rating for water and dust resistance and offers true stereo sound. Other notable features include a frequency range of up to 20KHz, 15-meters transmission range, and support for SBC and AAC audio codecs. The Xiaomi speaker also packs a 2,600mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to 13 hours of music playback time on a single charge with 50 percent volume. The portable speaker supports AUX connectivity as well.

The Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker is available globally in Black and Blue colour options, and the device takes up to four hours to fully charge. As mentioned, the company has confirmed the launch of Redmi Note 10 series next month. Xiaomi has revealed that the series will feature Corning Gorilla Glass protection, hole-punch display, hi-res audio output, and more.