Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K vs OnePlus TV Q1: Price, Specifications and Features Compared

Xiaomi today announced the launch of a new smart TV model, the Mi QLED TV 4K in India. Over the years, the Chinese tech company has received wide-spread attention for not only offering budget smartphones but also feature-packed smart TVs in the country at an affordable range. Similarly, with its first QLED TV model in India, the company hopes to give tough competition to rivals that offer devices with similar features. As expected, Xiaomi is keeping the price in the "budget" bracket, to gain an edge over its competitors like OnePlus and Samsung. Notably, OnePlus offers its premium Q1-series smart TVs in India in two variants - the OnePlus TV Q1 and TV Q1 Pro. While the price of the vanilla OnePlus TV Q1 and Mi QLED TV 4K varies by almost Rs 8,000 - both the smart TV models have more or less the same features.

Therefore, in case you're wondering how the Mi QLED TV 4K and OnePlus TV Q1 fare against each other, here's a spec-wise comparison between the two. Starting with the design, both the devices come with a 55-inch display that has ultra-HD (4K) screen resolution, slim bezels, 96 percent screen to body ratio. The two smart TVs by Xiaomi and OnePlus, have a QLED panel instead of the regular LED panel, meaning it uses a quantum-dot filter between the LED backlight and LCD layer, which helps to produce better colours and provide more brightness. Notably, the Mi QLED TV 4K runs on Android TV 10 out-of-the-box, while the OnePlus TV Q1 ships with Android TV 9. As expected, they have their custom skin on top of the Android TV OS, that is, OxygenOS for OnePlus and PatchWall for Xiaomi. In terms of video quality, both support HDR formats including HLG, HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision.

Coming to the sound depart, the Mi QLED TV comes with a six-speaker setup that delivers a total 30W audio output, whereas the OnePlus TV Q1 sound system has four units to deliver 50W output. Both support Dolby Atmos sound format. Connectivity options on the two include Ethernet, dual-band Wi-Fi, inbuilt Chromecast, and Bluetooth v5. The Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K has three HDMI and two USB ports, while the OnePlus Q1 TV has four HDMI and three USB ports. As expected, both the devices come with support for several OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstart Disney+, Zee, and more. Xiaomi has said that its platform would soon get Lionsgate Play support as well. The OnePlus TV also comes with inbuilt Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

In terms of the price, the Mi QLED TV 4K price in India is set at Rs 54,999 and the OnePlus TV Q1 costs Rs 62,900.