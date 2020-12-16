Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K With 55-Inch Display, Android TV 10 Launched in India, Priced at Rs 54,999

Xiaomi has refreshed its Mi smart TV lineup in India with the launch of Mi QLED TV 4K. As the name suggests, the latest Xiaomi smart TV comes with QLED display with 4K resolution, and it runs on the latest Android TV OS with Xiaomi PatchWall on top. Other notable features of the Mi QLED TV 4K include six-speaker setup that delivers a total 30W audio output, inbuilt Chromecast, and Wi-Fi as well as Ethernet support. This is Xiaomi's first QLED TV in India, and the company currently has a bunch of smart TV models with LED panel in the country.

The Mi QLED TV 4K comes with a 55-inch screen that carries a price tag of Rs 54,999. Its sale in India will start on December 21, at 12 PM IST, via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other retail stores including Vijay Sales. The smart TV is available in a single black colour finish, and the company (including Flipkart) is yet to disclose its sale offers. With the launch of the Mi QLED TV 4K, Xiaomi will hope to rival brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, TCL, and LG that offer QLED in India under the Rs 60,000 bracket. The company claims that it sold over 5 million units of Mi TVs in India in the last two years.

Coming to the design, the Mi QLED TV 4K includes a 55-inch QLED display with slim bezels and aluminium alloy frame. The display has a screen resolution of 3,840x2,160 pixels with 96 percent screen to body ratio. As mentioned, it comes with a QLED panel instead of the regular LED panel, meaning it uses a quantum-dot filter between the LED backlight and LCD layer, which helps producing better colours and provide more brightness. It is also one of the first smart TV models to run Android TV 10 with PatchWall skin on top with support for various HDR formats including HLG, HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. Under the hood, it further packs the quad-core MediaTek A55 processor with Mali G52 GPU, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

Coming to the audio department, the Mi QLED TV 4K's audio setup includes four full-range drivers and two tweeters to provide a total of 30W sound output. The TV has built-in Chromecast, and also a quick wake function that was recently seen on the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition. Other notable features include three HDMI and two USB ports, Bluetooth v5, Ethernet, 3.5mm audio jack, and dual-band Wi-Fi. The Mi PatchWall also supports the newly-launched Lionsgate Play streaming platform along with over 25 content partners.