Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 75 With 4K Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India, Priced at Rs 1,19,999

Xiaomi has launched a new Android-powered smart TV, the Mi QLED TV 75, in India. As the name suggests, the smart TV model sports a 75-inch display that supports Ultra-HD (4K) resolution along with a 120Hz refresh rate. The newly launched Xiaomi TV is the company’s largest TV model yet, surpasses the 65-inch Redmi Smart TV X65, available at Rs 57,999 in India. The Chinese tech company claims that the Mi QLED TV 75 blends into the living room seamlessly and “delivers an immersive real-life experience" with a thoughtful and minimalistic borderless design. It also brings a host of popular codec support such as Dolby Vision, HDR10+ as well as Dolby Audio and DTS-HD for an enhanced viewing experience.

In terms of design, the Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 75 comes with a base width of 369mm thickness and weighs 31kg. It features a QLED panel with a 97-percent screen-to-body ratio with slim bezels. The 120Hz display further supports proprietary Reality Flow 120 to adjust the refresh rate automatically, depending on the content. The TV comes with local dimming technology with 192 zones of granular controls to enable deeper blacks and brighter whites. This is topped with Mi’s proprietary Vivid Picture Engine to deliver “rich and sharp textures." For sound, the Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 75 is rated to deliver a total of 30W sound output with the six-driver system. The speaker system includes two tweeters, two full-range drivers, and two woofers. And with Xiaomi saying that the speaker cavity is considerably larger on the Mi QLED TV 75 than on other televisions, it is designed to offer louder and better sound. Xiaomi claims the device ships with “a huge speaker cavity which is 2.3x times the size of a typical speaker box."

For connectivity, the Mi QLED TV 75 includes HDMI 2.1 compatibility, ALLM (auto low-latency mode) for better performance with gaming consoles, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5.0. Under the hood, it packs a quad-core 64-bit A55 processor and has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage for apps and app data. There is a built-in Chromecast, as well as access to Google Assistant to enable hands-free voice control. The TV comes bundled with remote control.

The Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 75’s price in India is set at Rs 1,19,999. It will go on sale in India via Xiaomi channels on April 27 at 12 PM.

