Xiaomi Mi, Redmi and Poco Smartphones Restart After Showing 'Find Device' Error, Company Promises Fix

Xiaomi. (Image Credit: Reuters)

Xiaomi said that the issue is due to an app update, which users speculate is the Airtel Thanks app. The company assured that an update will arrive this week itself and that some 'temporary containment measures' are already in place.

Darab Ali

Mi, Poco, and Xiaomi smartphone users are reporting a bootloop issue, which is making the smartphones restart over and over again after an error that says 'Find device closed unexpectedly.' Users have been reporting the problem since weeks, and users of phones like Xiaomi Mi 10, the Redmi Note 7, Poco X3, Redmi K20 Pro, Mi 9, Poco M2, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and more running on MIUI 12 are facing the issue. Xiaomi has also acknowledged the issue and has said in a statement that it is investigating the problem and that the issue appears to stem from certain lines of code misbehaving during an app update. Some users have speculated that the app in question is the Airtel Thanks app.

Xiaomi has promised a fix that will reach affected users by next week. According to user reports on social media, the phones running on MIUI 12.05 Global Stable ROM seem to have been affected majorly. Users on social media seem to have been reporting the issue since weeks ago, at least. Affected users say that their devices reboot endlessly and they aren't able to use them or make any changes. Few users have also lost all their data and had to eventually reset their phones. Xiaomi said that the issue is due to an app update, which users speculate is the Airtel Thanks app. The company assured that an update will arrive this week itself and that some 'temporary containment measures' are already in place. Quite a few users on Twitter have pointed towards the Airtel Thanks app being the cause.

On Saturday, Airtel Global CIO Harmeen Mehta also acknowledged the problem and said on her Twitter that Airtel has worked with Xiaomi to find the cause and are preparing a fix. Meanwhile, the telecom provider has added a small tweak in the Airtel Thanks app to help users.

Despite these measures, there is little clarity on how users can fix this problem on their smartphones.


