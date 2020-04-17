Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P is Here, But You Can Only Get One in September

Xiaomi has launched a new product category in India. The Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P is the company’s first automatic robot vacuum cleaner featuring a laser navigation system along with sweeping and mopping functions.

The company says that the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P features 12 different multi-directional sensors. The Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) helps in scanning a surrounding in 360° with an 8-meter range up to six times per second. It supports two kinds of cleaning modes – Sweeping and Mopping mode and Sweeping only mode. The Sweeping and Mopping mode and the Sweeping Only mode use the 2-in-1 tank and a 550 ml large dust box (included with the product box) respectively. The robot is said to simulate manual cleaning with dual-direction repeated wiping. There’s a 3200mAh lithium battery that offers up to 110 minutes of cleaning.

Other important features include a high-end brushless motor and new air duct design, with a maximum suction capability of 2100Pa. It is also equipped with an anti-collision sensor, an anti-fall sensor coupled with LDS navigation based on SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) algorithm so it can navigate accurately, cross obstacles and sense the surrounding environment. The vacuum cleaner has built-in Wi-Fi capability and can connect to the Mi Home app to provide better control options. Users will also get an option to view the virtual map that the vacuum "sees”. Users can also set automated cleaning schedules and even schedule the cleaning of a particular partition at any specific time.

The new Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P will be selling for Rs 24,999, but it will be initially sold via a crowdfunding campaign for Rs 17,999. This means that you can essentially reserve one for yourself for the lower price. However, the catch here is that shipping only begins post-September 15, which is about 5 months from today.

