Xiaomi Mi Super Sale: Discounts on Redmi Note 7S, Mi A2, Mi LED TV, and More

It’s the season of online sales with Amazon hosting its Prime Day sale and Flipkart running the Big Shopping Days sale. Xiaomi has also joined the bandwagon and has announced the Mi Super Sale where it is offering discounts on various products including smartphones, TVs, speakers and more.

The sale is scheduled from July 15 to July 18 and Xiaomi is offering a cashback worth up to Rs 1,000 if customers use Paytm UPI for all products priced at Rs 6,999 and above. There is also an additional Rs 5,000 discount under the Mi exchange program on devices like the Mi A2, Poco F1 and Redmi 7.

Here are all the offers:

-The Mi A2 is selling on a discounted price of Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model while the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 15,999.

- The Redmi Note 7S is selling with a price cut of Rs 1,000 effectively making the cost come down to Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The handset also comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, which will be available for Rs 11,999.

-The Poco F1 can be purchased for Rs 17,999 if you opt for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM + 128GB model will cost Rs 20,999 while the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage model will be available for Rs 27,999.

-The Redmi 6 Pro will be available for Rs 8,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model.

-The Mi LED TV 4C Pro 32-inch, as well as the 4A Pro, is selling at Rs 12,499 while the 43-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro is selling at Rs 21,999.

-There are also discounts on various accessories and speakers including the Mi Earphones which are selling at Rs 599, the Mi Compact Bluetooth speaker selling at Rs 699, Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080p for Rs 1,799 and more.