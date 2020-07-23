Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Gets Price Cut in India: Check Latest Price and More Details

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has announced a price cut for the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in India, which it unveiled it in the country in May for Rs 4,999. The price of the hearable is now dropped by Rs 1,000 and with the latest price cut, the Mi TWS Earphones 2 are available at Rs 3,999. Interestingly, the price cut of the Mi TWS Earphones 2 could be seen as a strategic move by Xiaomi to compete against rivals like OnePlus, which recently launched its OnePlus Buds as well as the Realme Buds Air Neo. Those interested can head to either Mi.com or Amazon India website to purchase the Mi TWS Earphones 2.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Design and Specifications

The most striking feature about the Mi TWS Earphones 2 has to be Apple AirPods-like design, both in terms of the earpieces and the charging case as well. As far as specifications of the hearable are concerned, the Mi TWS Earphones 2 sports 14.2mm dynamic drivers to power the audio, and has other features like the one-step pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, quick charge technology, smart in-ear detection, and environmental noise isolation support as well. The hearable also packs SBC, AAC, and LHDC Bluetooth codecs to ensure rich sound quality. The earbuds also support control gestures to answer a call, activate the voice-control feature, and is also equipped to enable users to play or pause music.