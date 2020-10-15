Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones Launched Alongside Mi 10T, Mi 10T Smartphones

Alongside the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro, Xiaomi also launched its new Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C. The Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C come with a 20 hours battery life including the charging case, environmental noise cancellation for the mic, and 14.2mm drivers for better sound quality. The Mi True Wireless Earphones have been priced at Rs. 2,499 and will be sold on Flipkart, Mi.com, and via offline retailers starting today.

The Mi Wireless Earphones 2C use 14.2mm audio drivers and support SBC/AAC audio codecs. Without the charging case, the earbuds can deliver up to 5 hours of battery life on a single charge, as against the combined 20 hours with the charging case. The earbuds can be charged via a USB type-C port and takes a total of 1.5 hours to charge completely. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C also come with dual-mic environmental noise cancellation for reducing ambient noise during calls. The earphones also come with features like in-ear detection, touch controls, and auto-pairing. The touch controls can be used to play/ pause music, answer/reject calls, and activate virtual assistants like Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri.

The truly wireless earbuds were launched alongside the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro smartphones. The Mi 10T series is Xiaomi's answer to OnePlus 8T, which was launched a day earlier. The Mi 10T series is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphones come with a 6.67-inch 144Hz display. The Mi 10T series is equipped with a triple rear camera and hole-punch front facing camera.