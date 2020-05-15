Xiaomi Mi TV 4 55 Will Not Get Android TV Update: But You Get a New Mi Box 4K Deal Sweetener

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi TV 4 55, which was launched in 2018, will not get the Android TV update. In fact, this was the TV that marked Xiaomi’s now very successful entry into the smart TV space in India. However, hardware limitations have meant that the Android TV update, which was expected for this TV, will now not happen. Those who may already own this TV will surely be disappointed. Xiaomi is however offering an additional Rs 1,000 off if they purchase the new Mi Box 4K streaming device, that can instead bring the Android TV experience to their smart TV.

Xiaomi says that you need to share your Mi TV 4 55’s serial number and the details of the platform it was purchased from—Flipkart, Amazon, Mi Store or other retailers, along with your contact details. Once the purchase details are verified with the serial number, you will receive a coupon worth Rs 1,000 which you can add to your Mi Account and use for the purchase of the Mi Box 4K. The Mi Box 4K, launched just a few days ago, is priced at Rs 3,499. With this discount, you will be able to get it for Rs 2,499.

The Mi TV 4 55 landed with the PatchWall smart TV platform that focuses on content curation from a variety of streaming services Hotstar, Jio Cinema, Zee5, Voot, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Jio Cinema, Alt Balaji and more.

The Mi Box 4K connects to your TV via an HDMI port and runs the pure Android TV 9 operating system. You get all the popular video streaming apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, Jio Cinema, Zee5, Voot, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Jio Cinema, Alt Balaji, Tubi, Epic On, Mubi, Google Play Movies and more. It supports 4K video streaming—at this time, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have a generous amount of 4K content. The Mi TV 4K box supports HDR10, you get the full Google Assistant and you can use the Chromecast built-in as well.

“Mi fans, we always endeavor to provide you the best Smart TV experience, but we regret to inform you that android TV updates cannot be made available to Mi TV 4 55,” says Xiaomi in an official statement. “We have pushed the android TV updates to 3M+ Mi TVs. However, the Mi TV 4 55" does not support the requirements for android TV codecs because of its unique design,” they say.

The Mi Box 4K is now available on the Mi Store. It is understandably quite disappointing that the Mi TV 4 55 will not get the Android TV update that many expected. However, it may just not be possible to splurge on another TV at this time—and the Mi Box 4K seems like a pretty good alternative for the time being.

