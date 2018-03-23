English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2-min read

Xiaomi Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Flash Sale on Mi.com, Flipkart at 12 pm Today: Here is How to Buy

Xiaomi Mi TV 4 comes in the single 55-inch model, which is priced at Rs 39,999. The Mi TV 4A, on the other hand, which comes in two variants, a 32-inch model, which is priced at Rs 13,999, and a 43-inch model at Rs 22,999.

News18 Tech

Updated:March 23, 2018, 10:55 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Flash Sale on Mi.com, Flipkart at 12 pm Today: Here is How to Buy
Xiaomi Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Flash Sale on Mi.com, Flipkart at 12 pm Today: Here is How to Buy (Image: Xiaomi)
Xiaomi's recently launched Mi LED Smart TV 4 and Mi LED Smart TV 4A series will be available for purchase in a flash sale on Mi's official website and on Flipkart at 12 pm on Friday. Launched on February 14, the Mi TV 4 comes in the single 55-inch model, which is priced at Rs 39,999. The Mi TV 4A, on the other hand, which comes in two variants, a 32-inch model, which is priced at Rs 13,999, and a 43-inch model at Rs 22,999. The buyers of the Mi LED Smart TV 4A series will get an instant cashback of Rs 2,200 on Reliance JioFi connection. Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A series will also offer content, including from Hotstar, Voot, Sony Liv, Hungama Play, Zee 5, Alt Balaji, The Viral Fever, etc.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi TV 4 Review: A Complete LED Smart TV For Rs 39,999 in 2018

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4 Specifications

The smart TV by Xiaomi boasts of a bezel-less frame with just 4.9 mm thickness, a 4K HDR picture quality and a Dolby+DTS Cinema Audio Quality. In terms of specifications, The Mi TV 4 will come in a 4.9mm thin frame, which as per Xiaomi, makes it the World’s thinnest LED TV. The TV sports a frameless design around a 55-inch display that offers 4K HDR picture quality. It is powered by an Amlogic 64 bit Quad-core processor with Mali-T830 Graphics processor. The memory offering on the Mi TV 4 includes a 2GB RAM along with an 8GB internal storage. The connectivity options on the TV are Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.0 along with 3HDMI and 2USB (3.0 + 2.0) ports.

Xiaomi has especially enabled the Mi TV 4 with PatchWall for the Indian market which claims to offer 500,000 hours of content across 15 Indian languages through Xiaomi’s own UI. Xiaomi is also introducing the Mi Remote along with the TV, which claims to work across multiple devices like the Set-Top Box, TV and others, eliminating the need for multiple remotes.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A (43-inch) Specifications

43-inch Mi TV 4A features a full-HD display with a 1920x1080 pixels resolution with 178-degree viewing angle and a 60Hz refresh rate. The Mi TV 4A is powered by a quad-core Amlogic processor, coupled with Mali-T450 GPU and carries a 1GB RAM along with 8GB of internal storage.

Connectivity options on the TV include three USB 2.0 ports, three HDMI (one ARC) ports, an Ethernet port, an AV component port, one S/PDIF audio port, an antenna port, a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as Wi-Fi support.

In terms of the Audio output, the Mi TV 4A (43-inch) comes with two 10W speakers and also supports DTS-HD. The TV wil ship along with Xiaomi’ own 11-button Mi Remote which features voice control and can be used to control a set-top box along with the TV.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A (32-inch) Specifications

The 32-inch Xiaomi Mi TV 4A has been priced at Rs 13,999 and sports a 32-inch HD display with a 1366x768 pixels resolution and a 178-degree viewing angle along with a 60Hz refresh rate. It carries similar specifications as its 43-inch counterpart, with a quad-core Amlogic SoC, 1GB RAM, and 8GB of inbuilt storage.

The connectivity options on the 32-inch Mi TV 4A include three HDMI (one ARC) ports, two USB 2.0 ports, one Ethernet port, one AV component port, an antenna port and Wi-Fi support. It carries the same audio components as the 43-inch Mi TV 4A and also comes with the Mi Remote.

Also Watch: Samsung Flip First Look | Convert Any Space Into Smart Meeting Room







Also Watch

