Xiaomi Mi TV 4 Price Hiked Along With Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi has revised the prices of Mi TV 4 to Rs 44,999, before the price revision the TV was retailed at Rs 39,999. The new prices for the 55-inch smart TV will be effective from Tuesday onwards. The price revision of the Mi TV 4 comes along with that of Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB + 64GB variant which is now priced at Rs 14,999. As per Xiaomi, the price hike for the devices comes as a direct impact of the recently increased PCBA import taxes and the ongoing depreciation of the Indian Rupee. The Mi TV 4 and Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available at the revamped price on all existing sales point of the company including the official Xiaomi website, Xiaomi retail stores (Mi Homes), Flipkart as well as Xiaomi partner retail suppliers.The smart TV by Xiaomi boasts of a bezel-less frame with just 4.9 mm thickness, a 4K HDR picture quality and a Dolby+DTS Cinema Audio Quality. In terms of specifications, The Mi TV 4 will come in a 4.9mm thin frame, which as per Xiaomi, makes it the World’s thinnest LED TV. The TV sports a frameless design around a 55-inch display that offers 4K HDR picture quality. It is powered by an Amlogic 64 bit Quad-core processor with Mali-T830 Graphics processor. The memory offering on the Mi TV 4 includes a 2GB RAM along with an 8GB internal storage. The connectivity options on the TV are Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.0 along with 3HDMI and 2USB (3.0 + 2.0) ports.As per the link shared by Manu Kumar Jain in his tweet, Xiaomi also wants to ensure a steady supply for the Mi TV 4 and Redmi Note 5 Pro, posting it as another reason for the price hike. Xiaomi, however, will be selling the Redmi Note 5 at its original price of Rs 13,999 for thos who have already pre-booked the device prior to the announcement. While the 4GB RAM variant of the Redmi Note 5 Pro will now be available at an increased market price, the price for the 6GB RAM variant stays the same, i.e. Rs 16,999.The post shared by Manu Kumar Jain also mentions that the increased PCBA import taxes has resulted in a "significant increase" in costs for the company.