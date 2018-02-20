Xiaomi Mi TV 4 Review: A Complete LED Smart TV For Rs 39,999 in 2018

Much to our expectations and surprise as well Xiaomi launched the MiTv 4 in India at a price point fo Rs 39,999. Now we had been eagerly waiting for Xiaomi to launch their Mi TV in India for quite some time, and the Chinese tech company has finally obliged. The Xiaomi MiTV 4 is a 55-inch LED TV that promises to deliver on all your expectations of a budget TV that's also smart as well as a looker. We have been using the Mi TV 4 for a while now and before it goes on sale on February 22, 2018, on Mi.com and Xiaomi's online partners, we get you our review of Xiaomi's first TV offering in India.The Xiaomi Mi TV 4 is an LED smart TV and is measured at 55-inch. This is the only model that'll go on sale first by Xiaomi and we are hoping that they will launch more. As expected be sure that you are all set on Feb 22 for its online sale as this one is also expected to run out as fast as Xiaomi phones do whenever they are launched in India. First look at the Mi TV 4 will leave you in awe of it, you won't believe that a TV can also be nearly bezel-less and that too at a price point of Rs 39,999. The Mi TV 4 boasts of a frameless design and the top of this TV's panel is just 4.9mm thin. That's like paper thin in TV territory. As soon as you turn it on, the TV's patchwall designed UI greets you and makes you feel at home. It's as simple to operate as your smartphone. The icons on display are big and will guide you to choose the right option that you would love to watch. The 55-inch panel is also capable of delivering a 4K HDR cinematic experience and watching Wonderwoman on it again was as good as watching it in the theatre all over again. Choosing titles is also very easy and intuitive on the Xiaomi Mi TV 4 and the Amlogic 64-bit Quad-core processor powering it, does the job really well. The Mi TV 4 also comes with 2GB RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage (Wait till we tell you why you need it). For connectivity, the Mi TV 4 comes with 3 HDMI ports for your DTH box, a PlayStation and even your Laptop if need be. There are also two USB ports on the Mi Tv 4 and the wireless connectivity is one of the best that we have seen on budget TV's in India. What's more is that the Mi Tv 4 will provide you over 5 lakh hours of content and if you are the one to buy it in the first three months, you'll get a free subscription to Hungama and SonyLIV. Xiaomi is also including the IR blaster adapter for early buyers that also help the Xiaomi Mi TV 4 to connect with your Set-Top Box and help you use only one remote for your convenience. There is also a universal search on the MI TV 4 that helps you find content across all online as well as on your STB.One of the best things about the Xiaomi Mi TV 4 is the remote that comes with it. It's one of the easiest remote that you'll ever use and also is something that you'll get time to get accustomed as well. The Mi Tv 4's remote is inspired by Apple TV's remote and is made of plastic but it does the job really well. The minimal button design makes it easily one of the most intuitive remote not only in the budget TV space but also if you consider a Samsung's or an LG TV's remote. The picture quality on the MI TV 4 is also brilliant and if you are into detailing the contrasts and the true blacks are one of the finest on this TV and even comparable if not better to the bigwigs like Samsung and LG in the TV space. Talk about audio, the Mi TV 4 is capable of Dolby + DTS Cinema audio quality and the sound is distortion free and the TV also gives you various presets as well as custom audio profiles as per your liking. All in all the Xiaomi Mi TV 4 is a Smart TV that one would like to own in 2018 simply because in that price point you hardly will get a TV with a company name as strong as Xioami in India right now.The Mi TV 4 does not come with Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. So what do you have to do if you don't want the only 3-month free subscription to SonyLIV and Hungama Play? Well, the one USB 3.0 port on the TV will come in handy. You will have to download an APK of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video App and install it on the MI TV via a USB drive, now that is where that 8GB inbuilt storage will come in handy. Now that is a tedious task for a person who's buying a smart TV for Rs 39,999 and will have to let go of the Netflix and Amazon Prime Video subscription. SonyLIV and Hungama Play are not bad for streaming content, but as we said they are not bad, but they are not Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. But if you are using a Fire Stick or an Apple TV you won't need a Netflix or an Amazon Prime inside the TV's interface. Also, it is an Android-based smart TV and we would have liked if they had given Google Play store inbuilt inside the MI TV 4.In 2018 you do even have players like Kodak offering you a smart TV with loads of functionalities at a similar or lesser price point. Also, if you are willing enough to spend Rs 39,999 for a Xiaomi Mi TV, you can also consider spending Rs 5,000 more on an LG TV that has a smart WebOS interface. Having said that, you won't get a beautiful looking 55-inch TV at such an amazing price point that's smart as well as good to look at. The Xiaomi Mi Tv 4 at a price point fo Rs 39,999 is a winner at least in our books and it also marks the beginning of Xiaomi's bigger ecosystem that consumers might see in 2018. It's definitely a TV that many will be eyeing to buy when sales open on February 22, 2018 and all we can say is all the best to you if you are able to buy it before it runs out of stock. Do let us know in the comments section below if you are one of those lucky ones to grab the first offcial Mi Tv 4 in India.