Xiaomi Mi TV 4 to go on Sale Today at 12PM: Price, Specifications And More

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4 which was launched for Rs 39,999 will go on sale today on Flipkart at 12:00 PM for the second time. Last time, Xiaomi managed to sell off its entire stock of smart TVs in just 10 seconds. The 55-inch TV will be priced at Rs 39,999. Flipkart is giving buyers the option to pay the cost of TV via EMIs starting at Rs 1,368 per month. Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cardholders will additionally get 5% off. In addition to this, buyers can pay Rs 3,499 extra to get 2 years extended warranty for the Mi TV 4. Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4 TV will offer content, including from Hotstar, Voot, Sony Liv, Hungama Play, Zee 5, Alt Balaji, The Viral Fever, etc.The smart TV by Xiaomi boasts of a bezel-less frame with just 4.9 mm thickness, a 4K HDR picture quality and a Dolby+DTS Cinema Audio Quality. In terms of specifications, the Mi TV 4 will come in a 4.9mm thin frame, which as per Xiaomi, makes it the World’s thinnest LED TV. The TV sports a frameless design around a 55-inch display that offers 4K HDR picture quality. It is powered by an Amlogic 64 bit Quad-core processor with Mali-T830 Graphics processor. The memory offering on the Mi TV 4 includes a 2GB RAM along with an 8GB internal storage. The connectivity options on the TV are Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.0 along with 3HDMI and 2USB (3.0 + 2.0) ports.Xiaomi has especially enabled the Mi TV 4 with PatchWall for the Indian market which claims to offer 500,000 hours of content across 15 Indian languages through Xiaomi’s own UI. Xiaomi is also introducing the Mi Remote along with the TV, which claims to work across multiple devices like the Set-Top Box, TV and others, eliminating the need for multiple remotes.