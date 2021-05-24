Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition With 'Bezel-Less' Design to Launch in India on June 1

Xiaomi has announced the launch of the new Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition in India on June 1. The upcoming 41-inch TV will succeed the existing Mi TV 4A 40 that debuted in 2019. As the name suggests, the TV will sit along with other Horizon models from the lineup that comes with 32 and 43-inch displays. According to the promotional poster on Xiaomi social media channels, we can notice the new TV featuring extremely slim bezels on all sides. The Chinese tech company is yet to share more details over specifications and pricing. The display panel may offer Full-HD (1920×1080 pixels) resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Currently, the Mi TV 4A 40 that comes in Black colour finish costs Rs 22,999 in the country. The 32-inch Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition carries a price tag of Rs 15,999, and the 43-inch model costs Rs 25,999. Therefore, we can expect the upcoming Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition to cost somewhere between Rs 22,000 to Rs 26,000. In terms of features, the device may pack similar functionalities as the other Horizon Edition variants. The Mi TV 4A 43 Horizon comes with a “bezel-less design" and a Full-HD display with a 178-degree viewing angle. It features two DTS-HD supporting speakers that deliver a total audio output of 20W. In terms of connectivity, we get two USB 2 ports, three HDMI ports, and a single AV/ ethernet/earphone port. The Mi TV 4A 43 Horizon packs a quad-core Amlogic Cortex A53 processor paired with 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, and Mali-450 GPU. There’s also support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v4.2.

Design that will make you go WOW!Unveiling the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition on June 1, 2021. Stay tuned Mi fans! https://t.co/xMO1HG3hxb — Mi TV India (@MiTVIndia) May 24, 2021

Whereas, the old-gen Mi TV 4A 40-inch model also features a Full-HD display panel and comes with 20W speakers supporting DTS-HD. It supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, and other connectivity options remain the same as the Mi TV 4A 43 Horizon Edition. Xiaomi may also add new functionalities to the upcoming Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition, and we’ll have to wait till it hits the market.

