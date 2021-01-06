Xiaomi Mi TV 4A, 4A Pro, and Horizon Edition Models' Price in India Hiked By Up to Rs 3,000

Xiaomi's smart TV models are getting a price hike in India by up to Rs 3,000. The new prices of the Mi TV 4A, 4A Pro, Mi TV 4X, and Mi TV Horizon Edition models are currently reflecting on Xiaomi India site and will be applicable across its offline stores as well. The demand for smart TVs and other entertainment devices remained high across India last year, as people were forced to stay indoors owing to the COVID 19 pandemic. As a result of a surge in demand, the cost of key input materials like copper, aluminium, and steel was always revised. Xiaomi Mi TV model's price hike could be due to an increase in the price of raw materials.

As spotted by 91Mobiles, the Mi TV 4A Pro 32-inch price has been revised to Rs 14,999 from Rs 13,999, while the price of Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch model has been hiked to Rs 15,999 from Rs 14,499. The India price of the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43-inch is set at Rs 25,999, up from the earlier Rs 23,499. The 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch Mi TV 4X models have all received a Rs 3,000 price increase. Currently, the Mi TV 4X 43 is selling at Rs 28,999, while the 50-inch and 55-inch variants are retailing at Rs 34,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively. Notably, some of these models had received a price hike of up to Rs 1,000 in December, as well.

Nonetheless, Xiaomi smart TVs remain highly popular India as they come with user-friendly features at very affordable prices, compared to rivals such as Samsung, LG, and Sony. The company had claimed that it sold over five million units of Mi TVs in India in the last two years. Additionally, it also launched its first QLED TV with 4K resolution in India last month. The 55-inch QLED TV costs Rs 54,999 in the country.