Xiaomi Mi TV 4A LED Smart TVs Launched in 43-inch, 32-inch Variants at a Starting Price of Rs 13,999

Xiaomi has introduced two new variants to its Mi TV line-up in India. The new Mi TV models introduced are the 43-inch Mi TV 4A and a smaller 32-inch Mi TV 4A. With these offerings, the company aims to cater to a more budget segment of the smart TV market. The Mi TV 4A models have been introduced just weeks after Xiaomi first brought its TV to India, in the form of the 55-inch Mi TV 4. Both the devices are smart TVs, featuring Xiaomi’s own AI-powered PatchWall UI.Xiaomi has launched the 43-inch Mi TV 4A in India at a price of Rs 22,999. Launched in China in March last year, the smart TV features a full-HD display with a 1920x1080 pixels resolution with 178-degree viewing angle and a 60Hz refresh rate. The Mi TV 4A is powered by a quad-core Amlogic processor, coupled with Mali-T450 GPU and carries a 1GB RAM along with 8GB of internal storage.Connectivity options on the TV include three USB 2.0 ports, three HDMI (one ARC) ports, an Ethernet port, an AV component port, one S/PDIF audio port, an antenna port, a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as Wi-Fi support.In terms of the Audio output, the Mi TV 4A (43-inch) comes with two 10W speakers and also supports DTS-HD. The TV wil ship along with Xiaomi’ own 11-button Mi Remote which features voice control and can be used to control a set-top box along with the TV.The 32-inch Xiaomi Mi TV 4A has been priced at Rs 13,999 and sports a 32-inch HD display with a 1366x768 pixels resolution and a 178-degree viewing angle along with a 60Hz refresh rate. It carries similar specifications as its 43-inch counterpart, with a quad-core Amlogic SoC, 1GB RAM, and 8GB of inbuilt storage.The connectivity options on the 32-inch Mi TV 4A include three HDMI (one ARC) ports, two USB 2.0 ports, one Ethernet port, one AV component port, an antenna port and Wi-Fi support. It carries the same audio components as the 43-inch Mi TV 4A and also comes with the Mi Remote.Both the variants of the Mi TV 4A will go on their first sale on March 13, Tuesday on Xiaomi’s own online portal – Mi.com as well as on Flipkart. The Smart TVs will also be available on Mi homes - Xiaomi’s offline retail stores. Afterwards, regular sales for the Mi TVs will be held on Tuesdays and Fridays.Both the Mi TV 4As are available with a Rs 2,200 cashback upon availing the JioFi connection. As per Xiaomi, its TV offerings in the country come with over 500,000 hours of content in 15 different Indic languages. For content, Xiaomi has partnered with Hotstar, Sony Liv, Hungama Play, Voot, Voot Kids, Sun NXT, ALT Balaji and others.