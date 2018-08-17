English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Now Available on Open Sale Through Flipkart, Mi.com

Mi LED Smart TV 4A is available in two variants - 43-inch and 32-inch.

Updated:August 17, 2018, 4:22 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Now Available on Open Sale Through Flipkart, Mi.com
Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Now Available on Open Sale Through Flipkart, Mi.com (Image: Xiaomi)
Xiaomi's affordable Mi LED Smart TV 4A range will now be available in India in an open sale mode. Mi LED Smart TV 4A is available in two variants - 43-inch and 32-inch. The 32-inch variant of the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A is priced at Rs 13,999, while the 43-inch option costs Rs 22,999. Both the TVs come with 1 year of warranty and an additional 1 year warranty on the panel. Flipkart is currently offering up to Rs.4,000 off on exchange on the 32-inch model and up to Rs.6,000 off on the 43-inch model. Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders can get an extra 5% off on both TVs. Buyers can also opt for cash-on-delivery when buying the Mi TV 4A.

The 43-inch variant of the Mi LED Smart TV 4A features a resolution of 1920 x 1080 Full HD with a 60 Hz refresh rate, while the 32-inch TV is an HD ready device with a resolution of 1366 x 768 and a 60 Hz refresh rate. The Mi TV 4A is powered by a quad-core Amlogic processor, coupled with Mali-T450 GPU and carries a 1GB RAM along with 8GB of internal storage.

Connectivity options on the TV include three USB 2.0 ports, three HDMI (one ARC) ports, an Ethernet port, an AV component port, one S/PDIF audio port, an antenna port, a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as Wi-Fi support.

In terms of the Audio output, the Mi TV 4A (43-inch) comes with two 10W speakers and also supports DTS-HD. The TV wil ship along with Xiaomi’ own 11-button Mi Remote which features voice control and can be used to control a set-top box along with the TV.

